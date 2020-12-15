The Nebraska men’s basketball team is once again back to seven nonconference games, the most allowed by the Big Ten in this pandemic-riddled season.
The cancellation of Nebraska’s Dec. 6 game against Florida A&M due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Rattlers’ program left an opening on the Huskers’ schedule. On Tuesday, Nebraska announced that the vacancy has been filled by an in-state opponent, NAIA program Doane. The Huskers and Tigers are slated to take the court this Thursday, Dec. 17, for a 6 p.m. tipoff.
Thursday’s game will be streamed online on Big Ten Network Plus, as well as broadcast on the Learfield IMG Husker Sports Network.
The game also marks the first regular-season basketball matchup between Nebraska and Doane in well over a century, as the programs’ last regular-season meeting was in the 1889-90 season. Nebraska and Doane have met in two exhibitions since then, the most recent of which was a 91-63 Nebraska victory last season.
Senior guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson and sophomore forward Yvan Ouedraogo, the lone holdovers from last year’s squad that were eligible in 2019, both played significant roles in the exhibition. Ouedraogo started and played 18 minutes, finishing with six points and six rebounds. Thorbjarnarson cracked double-digits, shooting 5-of-6 from the field for 10 points in 16 minutes.
Doane is 5-8 on the season and is slated to play in Yankton, South Dakota, tomorrow against Mount Marty University before heading to Lincoln. Nebraska, meanwhile, will look to break a two-game losing streak and improve on its 3-3 record.
On Monday, the Huskers announced that their Big Ten opener at Wisconsin would be moved back a day from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22. That game will tip off at 6 p.m. on FS1.