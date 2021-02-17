Nebraska junior guard Teddy Allen secured a rebound, brought it down court and buried a pullup jumper. The shot was part of a three-minute span that first saw him make an and-one three-pointer, two free throws the prior possession and another three-pointer before that.
When all was done and dusted, Allen went on an 11-0 run for Nebraska as Maryland failed to score from 4:42 in the second half until only 44 seconds remained. Allen matched his career high in Big Ten play and came within a point of his overall career high, finishing with 25 points on an uber-efficient 8-of-12 from the field.
The problem was Nebraska was down 21 when Allen began his rampage. The Huskers lost by eight.
“Teddy’s always gonna compete,” head coach Fred Hoiberg said postgame. “I thought he played really within himself early and let the game come to him.”
Wednesday night’s game at Maryland followed a very similar trajectory to Tuesday night’s. The Huskers battled with the Terrapins for a half, briefly holding a lead in the first ten minutes. Then, remaining within a possession or two of the Terrapins on the scoreboard thereafter. With less than a minute remaining of Wednesday night’s game, the Huskers were down just two points, 35-33, after an Allen three-pointer.
Just like last game, Nebraska collapsed right before the half. Maryland junior guard Eric Ayala, who had 17 points entering the break, knocked down a 3-pointer then followed it up with a fadeaway jumper. The Huskers’ deficit grew from two points to seven entering the half in the blink of an eye.
The Maryland monsoon came quicker in the second half, but not before allowing Husker fans to get their hopes up. Sophomore guard Dalano Banton, a 25% 3-point shooter on the season, made back-to-back 3-pointers within the first two minutes of the half to cut the deficit to 42-39. Then came a 13-0 Maryland run, not all too different from the 18-5 run Maryland used to put the game away last night, but earlier and faster. Nebraska went from being down 3 points to down 16 in a matter of four minutes.
That run was essentially the game. The lead ballooned to 21 points before Allen went inferno, but it was too late. The meltdown shouldn’t necessarily come as a surprise. This week’s games were the first time the Huskers really looked fatigued during a stretch of seven games in 12 days.
“That was the difference tonight, the hustle plays they made over us,” Hoiberg said. “They’re fatigued, the stretch we just went on after what we went through was extremely difficult for our players, but that’s not an excuse to get outworked.”
In tonight’s 79-71 loss, the Huskers weren’t necessarily plagued by many of the issues that have weighed them down in recent losses. They shot 42.9% from the field, a respectable number, but one that was aided in part by their hot stretch to end the game. More impressively, Nebraska made 13 of its 28 3-pointers, its most made in a game this season, good for a 46.4% clip, its second-best mark of the season. Nine of Banton’s 11 points came from long range, and his three makes tied a season high. Junior forward Lat Mayen also shot well, making two 3-pointers and finishing with 13 points.
Turnovers weren’t a glaring issue for the Huskers either. The Huskers turned the ball over 11 times, their lowest in the seven games since resuming play on Feb. 6. The issue was more that Maryland played a near-perfect game, especially considering it was the second game of a back-to-back.
The Terrapins turned the ball over just four times, the lowest of any Nebraska opponent this season and tied for Maryland’s lowest this season. They also shot very solid marks of 47.5% from the field and 39.4% from beyond the arc. Maryland’s wings burned the Huskers in particular. Junior guard Eric Ayala finished with 24 points and eight rebounds for the Terrapins, and junior guard Aaron Wiggins added 22 points.
“Every mistake we made, Maryland capitalized on,” Hoiberg said. “When we turned it over, they turned it into a layup or three, a fifty-fifty ball or an offensive rebound, they turned it into three. They played really well and they’re playing great basketball right now.”
With the loss, Nebraska fell to 1-11 in Big Ten play and 5-14 on the season as Maryland, a team squarely on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament, improved to 13-10.
The Huskers will have two days off before returning to Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday for a game against Purdue.