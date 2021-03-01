Monday night will mark this season’s final home game for Nebraska men’s basketball in this apocalyptic season. The court at Pinnacle Bank Arena will appear to the outside observer a dreamscape, as fake crowd noise is funneled in, and less than a hundred people sit in the stands. This will serve as the backdrop for what could be the final home game for the Huskers’ three seniors, although all are technically eligible to play next season.
To make an aberrant COVID-19-influenced season even stranger, the seniors will do this two days after their official senior night, an artifact from the schedule frenzy Nebraska has been subjected to over recent weeks and months.
The Huskers actually won that game, in thrilling 78-74 fashion, over Minnesota, for their second conference win of the season. Now they’ll take on Rutgers, a program that hasn’t reached an NCAA Tournament in three decades, but is a near lock to make it this year.
On this night, Nebraska will hope absurdity continues to reign supreme as it takes on a markedly better team, one that ESPN and Kenpom analytics give the Huskers about a one-in-four chance of beating.
The game was set to serve as a matchup of two of the Big Ten’s most dynamic, yet inconsistent, stars in Rutgers junior guard Ron Harper Jr. and Nebraska junior guard Teddy Allen. Harper Jr. began the season as a first-team All Big Ten and All-American candidate, but has fallen upon harder times as of late, seeing his scoring average and shooting percentages plummet.
However, Nebraska announced this morning that Allen is leaving the team. Allen has been an anomaly in terms of reliability. He brought forth a monsoon of buckets in a 41-point performance in Nebraska’s narrow loss to Penn State. Allen followed his crescendo with a combined five points on 2-of-9 shooting in the last two games.
The Huskers were able to score on Saturday without Allen, but it’s unlikely they replicate their 52.9% shooting performance on 3-pointers. Allen led the Huskers in both 3-pointers made (44) and percentage (37.6%).
The Scarlet Knights have more secondary options behind their headliner, and perhaps more fallback options as well. Senior guard Jacob Young, who recently took on a sixth man role, has reached double figures in scoring for five straight games, leads the team in assists (3.4 per game) and is second in the Big Ten in steals per game (1.7).
Fellow senior guard Geo Baker is in his fourth season of averaging double figures in scoring for the Scarlet Knights and is coming off a 20-point, 10-assist game against Indiana. Junior guard Montez Mathis provides another option, although he has struggled as of late, failing to reach double figures for 13 straight games after averaging 15.3 points per game through the first nine contests. He has also recorded just three assists in that 13-game span.
Nebraska’s guards match up relatively favorably with Rutgers’, especially in size. Sophomore guard Dalano Banton, a six-foot-nine point man, has seen his minutes fall in recent games, but had a bounce back performance against Minnesota. His length and distribution skills will be integral in helping the Huskers score against and stop Rutgers.
Junior guard Trey McGowens, fourth in the Big Ten in steals, will be equally valuable on both ends of the court, and was the target of considerable praise by head coach Fred Hoiberg following his defensive effort on Minnesota superstar junior guard Marcus Carr.
The one distinct positional advantage the Scarlet Knights hold over the Huskers is six-foot-eleven, 255-pound junior center Myles Johnson, who is averaging a near double-double and ranks fourth in the Big Ten in rebounds per game and second in both blocks per game and field goal percentage.
Rutgers poses another formidable paint threat behind Johnson in freshman center Cliff Omoruyi, who also stands six-foot-eleven. He averages about four points and four rebounds per game, but will possess a similar matchup threat to the Huskers.
Both of Nebraska’s starting big men, junior forwards Lat Mayen and Derrick Walker, are over two inches shorter and give up weight to Johnson and Omoruyi. He will provide a stone wall at and around the basket for the nation’s 14th-best defense based on adjusted efficiency.
Rutgers leads the Big Ten in blocks per game and ranks second in steals per game, one spot ahead of the Huskers, who have a solid defense themselves at 40th per Kenpom.
One category in which Nebraska has a slight advantage over Rutgers is free throw shooting. That’s not something the Huskers can say they do better than most teams, as they rank 13th in the Big Ten and 334th nationally in the category. But this is compared to 14th and 337th for Rutgers.
The Huskers make their shots from the charity stripe at a 62.8% clip compared to 62.3% for the Scarlet Knights. While Nebraska has a slight advantage, if the score is within a couple possessions in the final minutes, neither team should feel confident in its ability to put away a lead.
Monday’s game will mark the first matchup between these two teams in this bizarre season. The teams are headed in different directions as the season winds down, Rutgers likely to make the NCAA Tournament and Nebraska likely to an early demise in the Big Ten conflagration in Indianapolis in only a few weeks time.
The Scarlet Knights rank 27th on Kenpom’s adjusted efficiency rankings, while the Huskers rank 109th, still 53 spots up from where they finished last year. Nonetheless, this makes for a compelling matchup and an opportunity for Nebraska to end the season at Pinnacle Bank Arena on a high note and with some momentum moving forward.
The Huskers will tip off against Rutgers at 6:00 p.m. tonight. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.