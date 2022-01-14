With 25 seconds left, then-No. 22 Iowa Hawkeye sophomore guard Caitlin Clark sank her 31st point from the free throw line to close out a 95-86 win against Nebraska on Sunday, Jan. 9. Clark’s performance marked her third 30th-point performance against the Huskers and Iowa’s fourth straight win over Nebraska.
Nebraska will look for a different outcome as the two foes are pitted against each other in Iowa City, Iowa on Sunday at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Before the two face off for the second time in a one-week span, the Huskers will have to adjust their game plan this time around. The most pressing concern is trying to solve the puzzle of stopping the No. 1 nationally ranked scorer in Clark with 25.2 points per contest, as well as her supporting cast of senior forward/center Monika Czinano and junior guard/forward Mckenna Warnock.
Despite the loss, Nebraska’s offense moved up one spot in the Division I rankings to No. 8 in offensive scoring, now averaging 82.4 points per game.
Leading the way for the Huskers is sophomore guard Jaz Shelley, who averages 13.7 points per game. Shelley tops a number of the offensive categories for the Huskers but has not done it alone.
Two players have been key for the Huskers to start the new year. One is sophomore guard Ashley Scoggin, who is 5-of-11 from 3-point range in the past two games. Alongside Scoggin, freshman forward Alexis Markowski has seemingly found a groove with 34 points over the last two contests. The Huskers need to lean on the hot hand and find more opportunities for both players.
The Huskers have to do a better job in defending the paint and not forcing shots to win on Sunday.
The Huskers’ defensive unit was stunned last time out, suffering an uncharacteristic game from a usually stingy personality. Within the Hawkeyes 95 points, 44 of them came from the paint, which was a major factor in them shooting 61.7% from the field.
Nebraska is currently No. 35 in Division I for field goal percentage defense, holding opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 35.4% per game. The Huskers getting back to a defense that has led them to a sparkling 13-2 record so far this season is a huge key. The Huskers currently rank nationally No. 96 in scoring defense and will have to showcase their top-100 talents to try and slow the Iowa offense.
A big factor in the Huskers defense not playing like usual is junior forward Bella Cravens, who is out due to a recurring ankle injury. The loss of Cravens is not just an offensive piece, it's missing her defensive rebounds as well as the blocks that she mustered.
The forward is currently second in both defensive rebounds and blocks on the team with 67 and 14 respectively. In the last bout against the Hawkeyes, Nebraska won the offensive rebounding battle 23-5 but the biggest take away was the lack of defensive pressure in the paint by the Huskers.
The Huskers currently rank No. 24 in Division I in blocked shots per game with 5.2. Iowa dominated the paint despite Nebraska’s four blocks. Cravens, after missing the past two games, is fourth on the team with 22.4 minutes per game. Seeing that the Huskers have been without a key defensive piece, they will look to regain control of the paint a second go around with the Hawkeyes.
Another thing Nebraska will have to clean up is its shots. The Huskers went 33-of-83 from the field in last Sunday's game, well below their season average of 46.2%.
The defensive unit did have its woes, but the Hawkeyes had 13 fast break points to the Huskers nine. With the Huskers rushing their shots, that made them vulnerable in transition.
Iowa doesn’t have much adjusting to do, as it won the first game, but will still have keys to follow. It first needs to defend the 3-point line against the nation’s No. 25 best 3-point percentage team, as well as getting the top trio of Clark, Czinano and Warnock opportunities to take over the game again.
In the previous matchup the trio combined for 74 of the Hawkeyes 95 total points. Clark led the way for the Hawkeyes with 31 points on 11-of-24 from the field as well as 8-of-9 from the free throw line. Most impressively, though, Clark dished out 12 assists along with eight rebounds, one block and two steals.
Clark’s giving efforts allowed for Warnock and Czinano to end the game with 23 and 20 points respectively. Warnock was automatic from 3-point range, going 7-of-9 from beyond the arc. Czinano was just as effective with most of her points coming from paint as she finished 10-of-14 from the floor.
As great as the trio has been, the Hawkeyes are predictable offensively. The Hawkeyes have a huge dip in production after their big three, with their fourth leading scorer averaging 6.8 points per game. This showed in the game with the Huskers, where the Nebraska bench outscored them 19-2.
The Hawkeyes will also have to improve upon their five offensive rebounds and clean up the 15 turnovers. Iowa could have had minimal offensive rebounds due in part because of its sparkling field shooting percentage, but still let up a significant amount of Nebraska second chance opportunities. Even though the Hawkeye offense scored 95 points, it could have even been more efficient if not for the turnovers.
Nebraska has it all laid out in front of them with the daunting assignment of containing the Hawkeyes’ trio early and often. Iowa knows what it has accomplished against the Huskers and will look to replicate it but with a cleaner brand of basketball.
Tipoff for the showdown will be at 5 p.m. on the Big Ten Network and also broadcasted on the Husker Radio Network.