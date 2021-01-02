Nebraska’s defense received good news on Saturday, as senior linebacker JoJo Domann announced on Twitter that he will return for another season.
Unfinished business ☠️ pic.twitter.com/7NxuRAVso5— JoJo Domann (@TheDomannator) January 2, 2021
Although Domann is a senior currently, he had the option of staying with the Huskers for an extra season due to the NCAA granting all fall sport athletes an extra year of eligibility because of COVID-19.
The return of Domann is beneficial for the Nebraska defense. He had 58 total tackles, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, 6.5 tackles for loss and five passes defended this season. He led the Huskers in the first two statistical categories, while tying for the team lead in the latter three.
Domann was also selected as an All-Big Ten honorable mention by both the media and the league’s coaches.
He is the first Husker senior to announce a decision to stay with the team. Offensive tackle Brenden Jaimes, cornerback Dicaprio Bootle and tight end Jack Stoll all declared for the 2021 NFL Draft, while senior offensive lineman Boe Wilson has entered the transfer portal and will use his extra year of eligibility at a different school.