Nebraska football bolstered its wide receiver room Saturday with the commitment of 2021 wideout Latrell Neville.
The three-star from Missouri City, Texas, announced his commitment via Twitter. At Hightower High School, Neville had 30 catches for 276 yards and 2 touchdowns in his junior season. He attended Fort Bend Willowridge the year prior, where he had 491 total yards and 9 touchdowns.
Neville originally was committed to Virginia Tech, but decommitted in June.
At 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds, Neville will add some size to the Husker offense. Out of all returning Husker receivers that caught a pass last season, only Chris Hickman is 6-foot-3 or taller.
The Huskers are continuing to prioritize size at wide receiver after the group had a subpar season in 2019. One of Nebraska’s top 2020 receiver recruits was Omar Manning, who stands at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds.
Neville joins three-star Shawn Hardy as the only wide receiver commits for Nebraska in the 2021 class. The Huskers are now up to 11 total commitments for the class.