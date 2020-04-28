Noah Vedral is on the move again.
The Husker junior quarterback and Wahoo, Nebraska, native entered the transfer portal on Tuesday afternoon. Vedral, a three-star recruit in his days at Bishop Neumann high school, committed to the University of Central Florida in 2016.
He appeared in six games of the Golden Knight’s perfect 2017-18 campaign under head coach Scott Frost as a backup to starter McKenzie Milton. Vedral completed 22 of 29 passes for 276 yards and one touchdown in those appearances while adding 77 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
The dual-threat quarterback transferred to Nebraska after Frost was hired and originally was ineligible for the 2018-19 season. However, Vedral was granted a waiver by the NCAA halfway through the season and was eligible to come off of the bench.
Despite being eligible, Vedral’s only appearance in his first season in Lincoln came in the Huskers’ 45-9 victory over Bethune-Cookman. He completed 2 of 9 passes for 22 yards, threw one interception and had a 20-yard rushing touchdown.
Vedral saw the most action of his Husker career in 2019, earning starts in losses to Minnesota and Indiana due to an injury to then-sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez. Vedral completed 34 of 52 passes for 418 yards in five appearances last season, and added 106 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
His lone victory as Nebraska’s quarterback came in relief of Martinez in Nebraska’s 13-10 victory over Northwestern. Vedral played the entire fourth quarter, throwing for 41 yards and rushing for 33. He also led the game-winning scoring drive that culminated with kicker Lane McCallum’s last-second field goal.
His last appearance for the Huskers, ironically, came when he and redshirt freshman offensive tackle Brant Banks accompanied the Nebraska men’s basketball team to the 2020 Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis due to the lack of depth. Vedral featured in three minutes of Nebraska’s opening-round loss to Indiana and shot 0-2 from the field.
Vedral will be a graduate transfer and have two years of eligibility remaining.