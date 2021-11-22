Nebraska football junior quarterback Adrian Martinez, the program’s all-time leader in total offense, will not play in the Huskers’ season finale against No. 17 Iowa on Friday according to head coach Scott Frost.
Frost said at Monday’s weekly media availability that Martinez is dealing with a shoulder injury that will cause him to miss the contest, an injury that will require further medical attention after the season. He suffered the injury in the first half of last Saturday’s game against Wisconsin, according to Frost.
“He’s such a tough kid, I didn’t expect him to play in the second half [against Wisconsin], right before kickoff he came up to me and said he wanted to go,” Frost said at Monday’s press conference. “I feel terrible for him, I appreciate him and we’re going to have to be without him on Friday.”
Second-year freshman quarterback Logan Smothers is expected to start in Martinez’s place against the Hawkeyes, according to Frost. Smothers has appeared in five games for the Huskers this season mostly in spurts or in mop-up duty. The former four-star recruit is 7-of-11 for 169 yards through the air and has 13 carries for 69 yards.
Smothers saw his most action of the season in the Huskers’ game against Fordham, completing 4-of-7 passes for 50 yards and rushing four times for 36 yards. He helped lead two touchdown drives against the Rams, extending Nebraska’s lead from 38-7 to 52-7.
“I feel good about him being ready to play on Friday,” Frost said of Smothers.
In a season that has featured significant change already within the Nebraska football program, Frost declined to comment on whether or not Martinez has played his last game as a Husker.
“I don’t want to talk about [Adrian] like he’s gone because I don’t want to get into those speculations,” Frost said. “He’s done a ton of really good things at the University of Nebraska. Sometimes it’s been good, sometimes it hasn’t. He and I have been battling through a lot together, and I really appreciate who he is.”
Martinez has been Nebraska’s starting quarterback since Frost became Nebraska’s head coach ahead of the 2018 season, with 39 career appearances for Nebraska. To date, he’s completed 63.5% of his passes for a career total of 8,495 yards, along with 45 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. Martinez also has 2,288 career rushing yards and 35 career rushing touchdowns, including a career-high 13 this season.