Nebraska men’s basketball head coach Fred Hoiberg announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday after he officially tested positive on Friday.
January 17, 2021
Nebraska’s men basketball announced on Jan. 11 that all team activities were paused due to positive COVID-19 tests within the program. Twelve members of the program, including Hoiberg and seven players, have tested positive for COVID-19 and are isolating.
The program announced the pause on activities will continue for a minimum of seven more days. As a result, Nebraska’s games against Minnesota and Iowa have been postponed.
In his tweet, Hoiberg said Nebraska "will return only when it is absolutely safe to do so."