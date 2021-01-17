Hoiberg NDSU

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg is pictured during a timeout in the game against North Dakota State at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Lincoln, Nebraska.

 Photo by Dylan Widger

Nebraska men’s basketball head coach Fred Hoiberg announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday after he officially tested positive on Friday.

Nebraska’s men basketball announced on Jan. 11 that all team activities were paused due to positive COVID-19 tests within the program. Twelve members of the program, including Hoiberg and seven players, have tested positive for COVID-19 and are isolating.

The program announced the pause on activities will continue for a minimum of seven more days. As a result, Nebraska’s games against Minnesota and Iowa have been postponed.

In his tweet, Hoiberg said Nebraska "will return only when it is absolutely safe to do so."

