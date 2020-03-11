During Wednesday night’s away game against Indiana, Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg became ill on the bench during the second half and left the game early.
According to a statement released by Nebraska Athletics, Hoiberg was taken to Sydney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis, where he was diagnosed with influenza A.
Prior to the game, Hoiberg was examined by medical personnel, according to the statement.
Nebraska Athletics confirmed he has been released from the hospital and is back at the team hotel.