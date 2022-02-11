Hailing from Milton, Ontario, Canada, Nebraska sophomore gymnast Yanni Chronopoulos entered the Nebraska men’s gymnastics team as another member of the surprisingly lengthy pipeline between Canada and Husker gymnastics.
One of Chronopoulos’ close friends on the team is senior gymnast Jake Bonnay, the second of two Canadians on Nebraska’s roster. Chronopoulos’ road to being a Husker, however, was much murkier than his Candian counterpart.
While Bonnay has battled his share of injuries during his career, Chronopoulos experienced an injury that put him in a difficult position at a young age. At just 14 years old, Chronopoulos tore his ACL, an uncommon injury for someone as young as Chronopoulos was at the time. He had to undergo a special juvenile procedure in order to keep his growth plate in place, then had to rehab for two years in order to get back to top form.
“It was really hard for me with all the rehabbing, and there were definitely times when I was unsure of if I would come back as I was before,” Chronopoulos said. “My goal was to get back to the Canada Games as I had been there when I was 14. I knew that the next one would be my last chance, so I pushed myself to be able to get back there.”
Chronopoulos competed in the Canada Games at 14 years old, facing opponents as old as 19. He knew at the time that the next Canada Games, which take place every four years, would be his last opportunity.
Chronopoulos would unfortunately fall just one spot short of making the games, but said he did gain something invaluable throughout that experience — a completely new attitude.
“After that disappointment, I realized that I needed to approach training in a totally different way with my attitude,” Chronopoulos said. “I would judge how my day was in the gym based on how hard I worked and not necessarily the results. I knew that if I was putting in the work that the results would follow after.”
After a somewhat disappointing freshman year for Chronopoulos, his work ethic grew. After watching the Big Ten Championships from the stands and the first day of the NCAA Tournament from his couch, Chronopoulos was determined to make his sophomore year better.
“When he went home he was always in the gym working, and I really saw something in him click and he pushed himself even harder than he had been,” Nebraska men’s gymnastics head coach Chuck Chmelka said. “I was very impressed with how hard he worked during the summer and he came back to campus with that same drive and work ethic, and it has really paid off for him this season.”
Chronopoulos has now taken a significant leap forward during his sophomore season. He is competing in four events, compared to just two last year. Chmelka said that he plans to move Chronopoulos into even more events in order to improve his overall skillset as a gymnast. Chronopoulos’ expanded role in the team means he is now competing in strong rings, pommel horse, parallel bars and high bar.
“We are working with him to add a few more skills that we are looking for him to compete in at some point this season,” Chmelka said. “I have been really impressed with his maturity and coolness. He never gets too high or too low, which is something I always noticed with him but has really increased this year with how focused he has been.”
Chronopoulos’ goal is clear this season: compete and aid his team at the Big Ten Championships and NCAA Tournament.
He has put himself into an excellent position to do so with his performances so far this season, but knows that he has to remain focused to reach his goal. After a solid showing in the Rocky Mountain Open, Chronopoulos has come on strong in Big Ten play, boasting a top three finish in all three of his events against Penn State on Feb. 5.
“I am in a really good place with the improvements I have been able to make this season, but I know that nothing is ever set in stone or guaranteed,” Chronopoulos said. “I know that I have to continue working hard and remain focused to be able to accomplish what I want this season, which is to be able to help my team in the Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments.”