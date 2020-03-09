Nebraska basketball sophomore guard Cam Mack was named an All-Big Ten honorable mention by the media, the conference announced Monday.
Mack has been a bright spot for the Huskers this season, averaging 12 points, 6.4 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. Those 6.4 assists rank third in the Big Ten. Mack had a season-high 24 points against South Dakota State early in the season, and put up 20 points and nine assists against Indiana.
However, the highlight of Mack’s season came against Purdue in December, when he had the first triple-double in program history with 11 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. Mack also shot 4-for-7 from the field in the game.
Senior guard Haanif Cheatham was also recognized by the conference as Nebraska’s nominee for the Big Ten Sportsmanship award. As one of two seniors on the team, Cheatham started in all 31 games this season and averaged a team-high 13 points per game.