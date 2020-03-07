One day ahead of its regular season finale, Nebraska has announced the indefinite suspension of two starters.
Sophomore guard Cam Mack and junior guard Dachon Burke Jr. have both been suspended indefinitely, per an official statement from the university.
Mack’s suspension comes after serving a one-game suspension for Nebraska’s most recent game, an 82-58 loss at Michigan. He was also ticketed by Lincoln police for suspicion of negligent driving and leaving the scene of an accident after allegedly rear-ending a vehicle on Wednesday.
This is the first disciplinary action taken against Burke in his time at Nebraska.
Along with his recent suspension, Mack was also removed from the starting lineup for three games earlier in the season as punishment for being late to team meetings.
In head coach Fred Hoiberg’s first season at Nebraska, Mack and Burke have been two of the team’s most reliable contributors.
In Mack’s first year at Nebraska, he earned high praise when he became the first player in program history to record a triple-double. In a 70-56 win over Purdue in December, Mack finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists.
For the season, Mack is averaging 12 points, 6.4 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game in 25 starts.
Burke was one of two holdovers from the Tim Miles era. He redshirted the 2018-19 season after transferring to Nebraska from Robert Morris, and chose to stay after the coaching change.
In his first season of playing at Nebraska, he is averaging 12.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. In the past five games, he averaged 15.3 points per game and shot 43 percent from 3-point range.
With two guards suspended, freshman Charlie Easley and junior Jervay Green are likely to take Mack and Burke’s minutes. Easley started in Mack’s place at Michigan.
Nebraska concludes its regular season Sunday afternoon at Minnesota. The game rips off at noon and can be seen on BTN.
The Huskers will begin postseason play on Wednesday night, playing in the first round of the Big Ten Basketball Tournament in Indianapolis, Indiana.