Nebraska guard Taylor Kissinger announced the end of her collegiate playing career with the Husker women’s basketball team on Tuesday.
Kissinger was preparing for her fourth season with the Husker women’s basketball team, but she redshirted because of a hip injury in 2019-2020, according to a release from Women’s Basketball. On Jan. 3, Kissinger underwent surgery, but after her surgery, she faced setbacks during her rehabilitation, according to the release.
Kissinger experienced many other injuries, including a knee injury and upper body sprain, during her time on the team, according to the release.
Kissinger ended her career with 559 points, 214 rebounds, 78 assists and 36 steals, along with a .404 three-point percentage that is the best mark in Nebraska women’s basketball history, according to the release.