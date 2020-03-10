On Saturday, March 7, Nebraska men’s basketball head coach Fred Hoiberg announced the indefinite suspension of sophomore guard Cam Mack and junior guard Dachon Burke Jr.
Burke took to Twitter on Tuesday to give thanks to the team and explain the reasoning behind his suspension.
“I sincerely apologize, for missing curfew on Friday night in Minnesota which led me to being suspended indefinitely and bringing a lot of negative attention to the Big Red Family,” he wrote.
In the post, Burke said he will remain focused on academics and graduation ahead.
The Huskers will play in the first round of the Big Ten Basketball Tournament in Indianapolis, Indiana tomorrow night.