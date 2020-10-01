When the Big Ten decided to bring back the fall football season, it also made the decision that fans would not be able to attend games due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.
While this ruling won’t mean that Nebraska’s famed 375-game sellout streak ends, the athletic department announced the “Sea of Red Sellout” to try and still fill up Memorial Stadium with cardboard cutouts of fans.
For $25, Nebraska fans can buy a virtual ticket, which will enter them into a drawing for a prize. They will also get the choice of one “Collector’s Item.” These items are a commemorative season ticket, a 2020 season program, a 1970 national championship poster, and a poster of a Husker helmet.
A $100 purchase counts as four seats filled, a collector’s item, plus one fan cutout in Memorial Stadium for the entire season. Fans can pay $250 to fill 10 seats, get two cutouts, and all four collector’s items.
The biggest purchase available is $1,000. This consists of 40 seats filled, four fan cutouts, all collector’s items and two additional life-size cutouts placed in the pregame Tunnel Walk.
The full guidelines for what type of photos are eligible to be cutouts are not specified, but fans can purchase them for themselves and their pets at the very least. After the season, fans will also have the chance to pick up their cutouts or have them shipped.
Sales for virtual tickets begin Oct. 6. Nebraska’s first home game is on Oct. 31 against Wisconsin.