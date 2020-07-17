The Huskers continue to lose members of its 2020 recruiting class. Friday morning, freshman defensive back Jaiden Francois entered his name into the National Collegiate Athletic Association transfer portal.
Born in Homestead, Florida, the 6-foot-1, 182-pound freshman Francois committed to UNL on Dec. 18, according to Rivals. By May, most of NU’s team came to Lincoln, but Francois stayed back in Miami, Florida for unknown reasons. He was the last scholarship player to arrive in Lincoln, which was after July 4, according to HuskerOnline.
Francois joins defensive back Henry Gray, quarterback Noah Vedral and wide receiver JD Spielman as Huskers that have entered the NCAA transfer portal this year.