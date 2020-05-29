The Huskers lost its first member of its 2020 recruiting class. Friday afternoon, freshman defensive back Henry Gray announced his transfer from the football program via Twitter.
According to Gray’s Twitter account, his reason for entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal is family related.
Gray participated in the Huskers’ winter conditioning program and was a part of the team for the first two spring practices before the COVID-19 outbreak halted college football across the country.
With Gray’s transfer from NU, the Huskers are left with 22 known signees. Additionally, the Huskers can make one more scholarship signing this offseason.