At last, another Husker football game is on the horizon.
Although Nebraska stands at 3-7 and is tied for last in the Big Ten West, there is still a prime opportunity to play spoiler and possibly slay a foe that has dominated the Huskers for seasons now.
That chance comes against Wisconsin, currently No. 15 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, a team that has ripped off six consecutive wins after starting 1-3.
While Wisconsin stuck together in the face of adversity, Nebraska faltered, which culminated in the firing of four offensive coaches on Nov. 8. That put an interesting challenge to put together an offensive game plan over the span of 10 days with an almost entirely new offensive staff.
“It’s been different,” Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said at Thursday’s press conference. “Been a little more work for fewer people but I like where we landed and the guys have figured it out. We’re not probably going to get a lot of plays because of the style they[Badgers] play so we just have to make those plays count.”
The rag-tag group that is Nebraska’s offensive staff will match up against a Wisconsin defense that is among the best in the nation. The Badgers give up just over 14 points a game and that number is even a touch misleading as the offensive turnovers returned for touchdowns and special teams touchdowns given up are included in that number.
Frost gives the credit of the Badgers defense to Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, who took over the Wisconsin defensive coordinator gig in 2017. Frost is no stranger to Leonhard’s defenses, squaring off against them back in 2018 and 2019 but noted that this iteration of the Badgers defense is different.
"They're tough to sustain drives against. They mix it up a lot more than they have before, so they're hard to dial in,” Frost said. “They've just got really good players everywhere, and they know what they're doing. You've got to go earn what you get from them."
The metrics pile up for Wisconsin’s 2021 defense but back in 2018 and 2019, Nebraska’s offense proved it could move the ball on Leonhard. In 2018, Nebraska had 518 yards of offense with 384 of those coming from the arm of now-junior quarterback Adrian Martinez. 2019 saw Nebraska gain 497 yards and outgain the Badgers yet Nebraska lost 37-21.
While Frost believes that the 2021 defense is different, there are clearly proven working plans that Nebraska can adapt to beat one of the nation’s finest defenses. One part of why Nebraska moved the ball well in the last two games was Martinez, who averaged over nine yards an attempt in both games.
Unlike previous Badgers defenses though, the pass defense is not as suspect. Wisconsin’s defense ranks second in expected points added per drop back this season, while 2019 saw the Badger pass defense struggle against schools like Purdue, Ohio State, Iowa and the Huskers.
That’s the first challenge, which is how will Nebraska move the ball. The obvious answer could be through the air as Nebraska boasts senior wide receiver Samori Toure along with a receiving corps that is healthy enough for late-season standards.
Explosive plays have stung Wisconsin before, as seen in losses against Penn State and Michigan. Penn State senior receiver Jahan Dotson snagged a 49-yard touchdown catch while Michigan’s drives survived in part to big plays hit at the right time. Nebraska has hit 47 passes of at least 20 yards or more, 10th in the country.
Martinez will have to shore up his mistakes in order to successfully move through the air but the alternative, which is reliance on the ground game, could be dicier with the injury bug taking a toll on the running back room. Wisconsin also yields just over 60 rushing yards per game, first in the country.
Freshman running back Rahmir Johnson sat out a couple of drives in Nebraska’s last game against Ohio State, according to Frost. That’s not to mention the recent departure of freshman running back Sevion Morrison from the program and fellow freshman back Gabe Ervin Jr.’s season-ending injury against Oklahoma.
Down several running backs, Nebraska’s ground game will either rely on Johnson being healthy or on a bruising running back tandem of freshman Jaquez Yant and sophomore Markese Stepp to hopefully wear down the Badgers. With Martinez nursing an ankle sprain and a broken jaw, the ground game will be critical to the Huskers’ success on Saturday.
“We’re beat up a little bit at running back, they’re beat-up a little bit at running back. That’s football this time of the year,” Frost said. “There could be opportunities for some guys and we’ll see how they respond to that opportunity.”
Wisconsin’s running back room also faces a similar situation like Nebraska. Junior running back Chez Melusi is out for the season with a leg injury suffered during the Rutgers game but unlike Nebraska, Wisconsin found an answer to its running back woes.
Wisconsin freshman running back Braelon Allen has taken the reins during the six-game win streak, notching six consecutive 100-yard rushing yards and stands as another challenge for a solid Nebraska ground defense.
Nebraska’s defense will be missing senior linebacker JoJo Domann, who is missing the rest of the season due to injury, but Frost remains hopeful that senior safety Deontai Williams could return against the Badgers. If Williams does, limiting Allen and sophomore quarterback Graham Mertz can be more doable.
Mertz has cleaned up his interceptions from early in the season, but hasn’t been asked to do much during the six-game winning streak. The possibility of an upset is going to rely on Mertz throwing the ball early and often, potentially giving Nebraska shorter fields to work with if Mertz mistakes reappear.
At this point in the season, a team may simply fold with how dire and hapless its current situation is, and Nebraska could certainly qualify in that category. After all, Frost is currently searching for an offensive staff with the season ongoing. Next season may be a do-or-die for Frost but interest levels in those open positions remain relatively high, according to him.
"I've been really, really happy with the level of interest in guys we have wanting to come be here," Frost said. "There's going to be quite a bit of shakeup this year, so there's going to be a lot of guys out there. There's also going to be a lot of people trying to hire people, so that's one of the reasons I wanted to get a head start on it and have an idea about it earlier on. We'll keep working through it."
While the focus of Nebraska is on who these four new coaches will be, there are still games to be played. For just a couple of hours on Saturday, the prospect of the future can just simply be forgotten about.
"There's not a lot of quit in these guys. I think that comes from relationships within the team,” Frost said. “These guys are going to keep battling. They know how close they've been. They're excited about this game.”