On Wednesday morning, the Nebraska football program announced two new additions to its coaching staff.
Former Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Mark Whipple has been named Nebraska’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach while former Chicago Bears assistant offensive line coach Donovan Raiola joins Nebraska as an offensive line coach.
After the firings of former Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick and former offensive line coach Greg Austin on Nov. 8, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost took 30 days to find replacements for both positions.
Whipple announced Tuesday that he was resigning as the Panthers’ offensive coordinator, seemingly without warning, after spending three seasons with the team. Whipple found his greatest success this season, leading an offense that won an ACC Championship led by a Heisman Trophy finalist in senior quarterback Kenny Pickett Whipple’s offense this season proved to be consistent, ranking top ten nationally in scoring offense.
Pittsburgh scored 40 points or more eight times in 2021, and scored points on 88% of its redzone trips.
"The opportunity to coach at a school with the history and tradition of Nebraska is special," Whipple said in a press release on Wednesday. "Coach Frost has a great offensive mind, and I look forward to working together with him and our staff to best position our players for success. I can't wait to get to Lincoln and represent Husker Football."
Whipple has spent time both in the NFL and in the collegiate ranks. Whipple most notably served as the quarterbacks coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2004-2006 and the Cleveland Browns from 2011-2012. Whipple’s other stints during that time frame include the Philadelphia Eagles in 2008 and offensive coordinator at Miami (FL) from 2009-2010. Whipple was then named the UMass head coach in 2014 but stepped down in 2018.
“Mark has four decades of coaching experience and brings a long record of offensive success to Nebraska,” Frost said in a press release on Wednesday.
Raiola spent his collegiate career with the Wisconsin Badgers as a center from 2002-2005 before going undrafted in 2006. Raiola was a three-time honorable mention All-Big Ten selection. He was then signed by the St. Louis Rams in 2006 and spent his NFL career moving from team to team before finishing his final NFL season in 2011.
Raiola kicked off his coaching career as an intern at the University of Hawaii in 2014. From 2015-2016 he spent time with Notre Dame as an offensive graduate assistant before becoming the offensive line coach at Aurora University in Aurora, Illinois. In 2018, Raiola joined the Chicago Bears coaching staff and helped the unit allow the third-fewest sacks in the league.
“Donovan is an outstanding offensive line coach who has a history of winning both as a player and a coach,” Frost said.
The Huskers have almost a new slate of offensive coaching staff for the 2022-2023 season with only tight end coach Sean Beckton returning. Last week, Nebraska added Mickey Joseph to Frost’s staff. Joseph spent the last five seasons with LSU as a wide receivers coach and has developed multiple productive NFL wide receivers.
After the two new coaching additions, Frost’s most pressing offseason task is nearly complete.
“I am confident their addition will have a positive impact on the young men in our program and the success of our offense,” Frost said.