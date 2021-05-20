After Nebraska football’s 2021 season opener against Illinois was moved stateside from Dublin, Ireland, in February due to COVID-19, the Huskers will get another opportunity to play their first game on foreign soil in almost three decades.
On Thursday morning, Nebraska Athletics announced the Huskers would kick off its 2022 campaign against Northwestern on Aug. 27, 2022, as a part of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic. The Huskers and Wildcats will meet in Dublin’s Aviva Stadium.
In the February release noting the details of the move of the 2021 opener from Ireland to Illinois, Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos said the program wanted to “explore the possibility of taking Nebraska Football to Dublin in the near future.”
That future came much sooner than later, and Moos said he was looking forward to providing those within the program the opportunity to play overseas with Nebraska fans making the trip to support them.
“The young men in our program have been looking forward to this trip and we are happy to provide them this memorable experience,” Moos said in the release. “I know our great Husker fan base will be excited as well and the opportunity to travel to Ireland to see their team compete on an international stage will truly be special.”
In the release, Moos said that Northwestern would be sacrificing a home game to make the neutral-site clash happen. The two squads were scheduled to play at Northwestern on Oct. 8, 2022.
Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost echoed Moos’ sentiments, and also noted that the Ireland trip will be a great experience both on and off the field.
“The trip to Ireland provides great exposure for the Nebraska football program…,” Frost said in the release. “Our primary focus for the trip will be to play a football game against an outstanding opponent in Northwestern. At the same time, this will be a great cultural opportunity for our young men to visit a part of the world that most of them have not seen.”
In the pandemic-altered 2020 season, Northwestern won the Big Ten West and lost to eventual national championship runner-up Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship. The Wildcats finished the campaign ranked No. 14 in the country by the Associated Press.
Following the Northwestern matchup, Nebraska will return to Lincoln for three consecutive nonconference games. The Huskers are slated to face North Dakota on Sept. 3, 2022, and will follow that with a Sept. 10 matchup with Georgia Southern and a Sept. 17 duel with Oklahoma.
The matchup will be the Huskers’ first outside of the United States since the 1992 Coca-Cola Bowl in Tokyo, Japan. Tickets are available through a travel package at CollegeFootballIreland.com.