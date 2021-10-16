In all four of its own losses this season, Nebraska had the game in its grasp but couldn’t prevail due to self-inflicted mistakes. On Saturday, it added a fifth such loss to its season total.
Trailing 21-16 in the middle of the third quarter, Nebraska seemed poised to take the lead, driving down to the Minnesota 2-yard line on second and goal. Junior quarterback Adrian Martinez lunged for the goal line on third down, coming mere inches away from scoring.
On the fourth down play, Martinez took a shotgun snap and handed it off to freshman running back Jaquez Yant, who tripped in the backfield and came up similarly short.
“I’ve watched a lot of their tape this year and they did a pretty good job against the sneak,” Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said postgame, in defense of his shotgun call on fourth-and-goal. “I think he’d have been if he hadn’t stumbled in the backfield.”
The Huskers would never get closer to taking the lead, ultimately falling 30-23 at the hands of Minnesota.
The Minnesota offense suffered a sharp blow on Monday when it was revealed that sophomore running back Trey Potts, who had been the Golden Gophers’ starting running back since Week Two, would miss the remainder of the season with an undisclosed injury.
Minnesota responded to the challenge by opening the game with one of its best halves of offense all season.
After forcing a Nebraska three-and-out on its opening possession, the Golden Gophers opened with a grueling, 14-play touchdown drive that took 7:42 off the game clock.
Sophomore quarterback Cole Kramer, who had taken the previous few snaps in a wildcat formation on the drive, went to the air on fourth down for his first career passing touchdown. Kramer found junior tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford open in the corner of the end zone for a 5-yard score, putting Minnesota up 7-0.
Nebraska’s offense showed great initial momentum on the subsequent drive, gaining over twenty yards on its first two plays. That was until senior defensive lineman Nyles Pinckney stopped the drive in its tracks, sacking Martinez to set up a long field goal attempt.
Senior kicker Conor Culp, kicking a 50-yard field goal into the wind, split the upright, starting Nebraska’s much-maligned special teams unit off on the right foot.
Minnesota remained unfazed, putting up a 75-yard touchdown drive, culminating in a touchdown pass from senior quarterback Tanner Morgan to sophomore wide receiver Mike Brown-Stephens. The 28-yard touchdown strike was Morgan’s longest completion of the season.
Minnesota held the ball for 11:41 in the first quarter, scoring the touchdown on the first play of the second quarter.
“I don’t feel like everybody was awake and ready to play this eleven-o’-clock game,” junior cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt said postgame. “I saw it when we woke up this morning.”
The Golden Gophers had an opportunity to extend their lead after a Husker three-and-out, also lining up for a 50-yard field goal into the wind. Senior kicker Matthew Trickett missed his try, setting Nebraska up with solid field position.
The Huskers would take advantage of the chance, scoring on a 6-yard rush by freshman running back Rahmir Johnson. Nebraska’s special teams success would be short-lived, as Culp missed his fourth extra point of the season, cutting the lead to 14-9.
Minnesota instantly answered with a spectacular drive engineered by Morgan and senior wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell. Autman-Bell set the Golden Gophers up in the Husker territory with a 36-yard reception on the first play from scrimmage. Once they got in the red zone, Autman-Bell capped off the drive with a remarkable goal-line fade touchdown grab in the back corner while also being interfered with by sophomore defensive back Quinton Newsome.
Ending the first half with a touchdown, Minnesota would have a brilliant opportunity to stretch its 21-9 lead out even more, getting the ball first after the break. Its drive started out well, chugging along to the Nebraska 33-yard line. Then, the Husker defense found the big play it had been desperately needing.
Taylor-Britt jumped the route on a pass to the end zone, grabbing his first interception of the season. The interception broke Morgan’s program-record streak of 16 consecutive completions.
“I finally got the ball thrown my way,” Taylor-Britt said. “Every time I get the ball thrown my way I try to make a play.”
The Huskers would come up empty on the following drive, going three-and-out on their first possession. However, they would get another chance on the following Minnesota play.
Morgan threw an ill-advised pass into triple coverage, right to a jumping senior safety Deontai Williams, who caught his fourth interception of the year.
Unfortunately for Williams, he had no opportunity to return his interception, going down with injury on his landing. Williams walked off the field with assistance and did not return to the game.
Nebraska would not let the momentum swing slip by it again, scoring a touchdown just three plays later on a goal line run by Johnson, bringing the Minnesota lead to 21-16. The drive was set up by a 30-yard first down completion to a wide open junior tight end Austin Allen.
The Husker defense stepped up once more, forcing its first three-and-out of the game.
However, Nebraska would be stopped mere inches from completing its third quarter comeback on the aforementioned goal line stand.
Minnesota would be unable to get out of its offensive lull, but Nebraska would similarly struggle to finish its drive on its following possessions.
Another long first down completion to Allen set Nebraska up well deep into Minnesota territory. An 8-yard run by Yant on 3rd-and-12, set up an interesting situation for Nebraska on fourth-and-four from the Minnesota 9-yard line.
Instead of trying to score a touchdown to take the lead, head coach Scott Frost sent the field goal team out, trying to cut the lead down to two. Culp missed his 27-yard kick wide, and Nebraska came up empty-handed again in deep Minnesota territory.
“At that point I thought making the field goal and being down two the way our offense was playing we would get the ball right back and get another field goal,” Frost said. “I’m kinda scratching my head at that one. We make a 50-yarder but missed a PAT.”
On the following drive, Nebraska had a 3rd-and-5 on the Minnesota 29-yard line, but an inopportune false start by sophomore offensive lineman Nouredin Nouili took the Huskers back five more yards.
“I had a run play call I felt really good about, even if you don’t get the first down its a fourth-and-short,” Frost said. “Then all of a sudden it’s third-and-ten, so that hurt the drive.”
Sophomore defensive lineman MJ Anderson batted the third-down Martinez pass down at the line of scrimmage. Pressure got to Martinez on the fourth down attempt, and the Huskers once more left deep Minnesota territory with nothing to show for it.
After electing not to go for it on a 4th-and-1 from its own 43, Minnesota sophomore punter Mark Crawford pinned Nebraska deep on its own 11-yard line.
Points would come from this possession, but not for Nebraska. On the first snap out, Martinez scrambled back into his own end zone, before throwing it out of bounds with no receivers nearby, leading to a safety by way of intentional grounding in the end zone.
“I didn’t see what I wanted so I was looking to escape,” Martinez said postgame. “In hindsight I probably should have stepped up more in the pocket. I’m going to review the tape on that and get it fixed.”
On the safety, Minnesota earned its first points of the half, extending its lead to 23-16.
When Minnesota got the ball back, the defense that had been holding Minnesota in check all half finally broke, with junior running back Bryce Williams burying the Huskers on a 56-yard touchdown run with 2:12 remaining to go up 30-16.
Nerasbka took a pass-first approach with the defense pinned back, driving down the field in one minute, ending in a touchdown pass to Allen.
Allen posted a career-high 121 receiving yards in the game, his first plus-100 performance of his career.
The last-chance onside kick was recovered by freshman wide receiver Brady Boyd, and Minnesota put away the game on a first down rush by Williams.
Three second half drives past the Minnesota 30 with a chance to take the lead came up empty-handed, and a last-ditch scoring effort proved too little too late in the latest installment of Husker heartbreak.
While Nebraska could hold its head high knowing it battled top-10 teams to the wire in its previous losses, dropping a winnable game to a middle-of-the-pack Minnesota sheds a different, less-flattering light on the season at-large.
Nebraska gets its first bye week of the season next weekend, before looking to rebound against a surging Purdue at home on October 30.