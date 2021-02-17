Nebraska football’s week zero matchup with Illinois, originally scheduled to take place in Dublin, Ireland, has been moved back to the United States.
According to the Wednesday afternoon press release from Nebraska, the decision was made after “extensive consultation with the Irish government, medical authorities and the administrative staffs at Nebraska and Illinois.” Instead, the Huskers will face the fighting Illini on the road in Champaign, Illinois, on Aug. 28.
“We are disappointed that we will not be able to travel to Ireland to open the 2021 football season in Dublin,” Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos said. “The trip would have been a memorable experience for the young men in our football program, so I feel badly they won’t have this opportunity.”
The matchup was first announced in October of 2019 as part of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic series. John Anthony, CEO of Anthony Travel, said at the time that he was set on getting the Huskers to Ireland when he pitched the opportunity to all of the Big Ten athletic directors.
"You could tell that I was the high school kid focused on one girl at the dance," Anthony said in a 2019 press conference. "Because with 50 people there, I stared at Bill the entire time. I was so locked in on getting Nebraska as the first Big Ten team over, because this is a special place, and you were the beauty of the ball for us."
While that opportunity will no longer happen in 2021, Moos said in the statement that the Huskers will “continue to explore the possibility of taking Nebraska football to Dublin in the future.”
Ticket holders for the game will be contacted in the upcoming days by their purchase provider, according to the release.