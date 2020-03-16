Nebraska football’s 2020 spring game will not be played on April 18, Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos announced Monday night.
On his monthly radio show, Moos said that the game would not be played on the original date and “most probably will not occur at all”.
This announcement comes in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, which has caused the cancellation of many sporting events, including all spring sports in the Big Ten Conference. To stop the spread, people are encouraged not to congregate in large groups. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that no more than 10 people gather in one place.
“We’ve got so many fans that that’s their only opportunity to see the Huskers,” Moos said. “But we’ve also been drawing close to 90,000 fans for a spring game, and that’s far more than is being allowed or recommended by a variety of sources.”
He also said that the Huskers still hope to have spring practices in June.