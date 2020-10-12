The annual rivalry matchup between Nebraska and Iowa will be on Black Friday once again, the Big Ten announced Monday morning.
Every year since joining the Big Ten, the Huskers and Hawkeyes have played on Black Friday. That was originally supposed to stop this season, as before the Big Ten modified its schedule, the two were set to face off on Nov. 14.
After reversing its decision to postpone, the conference released a new schedule on Sept. 19. Nebraska and Iowa were scheduled to face off on the weekend of Nov. 28. Although the schedule had the game set for Saturday, the Big Ten also said that any “special date” games, such as a Friday matchup, would be announced at a later time.
A few days after the schedule release, athletic director Bill Moos said that both he and Iowa AD Gary Barta submitted a request for the game to be played the day after Thanksgiving. Now, they have gotten their wish.
On Nov. 27, the Huskers will look to break their five-game losing streak against the Hawkeyes. The past two years, Nebraska has lost on a last-second field goal.
The game will be played at Iowa. Kickoff time will be announced at a later date.