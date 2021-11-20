Camp Randall Stadium has been a house of horrors for Nebraska, no matter who the coach is.
Only once since Nebraska joined the Big Ten had a game at Wisconsin been remotely close, a 23-17 overtime victory for Wisconsin back in 2016.
Yet, the 2021 Huskers who stood 3-7 and fired four of its offensive assistant coaches the week prior stood toe-to-toe against a red-hot No. 15 Wisconsin. With just over a minute left in the game, the Huskers were 23 yards away from possibly breaking its four-game losing skid.
“I told them before the drive we were going for two when we score,” Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said postgame.
The Badgers led 35-28, in part to its proven effective formula of running the ball. 17-year-old freshman running back Braelon Allen broke through the Blackshirts where other running backs hadn’t, bursting for 228 yards on just 22 carries along with three touchdowns.
“He’s probably our No. 1,” sophomore linebacker Garrett Nelson said postgame about where Allen stood in the litany of quality running backs Nebraska has faced this season. “He’s a pretty special guy and he’s going to be a problem in the Big Ten. Can’t wait to play him again.”
Nebraska kept up with the Badgers despite another great Badger running back game and commiting mistakes on its own end. On the opening play, Wisconsin sophomore wide receiver Stephan Bracey took a rare non-touchback Nebraska kickoff 91 yards through the right side of the Husker kickoff coverage for a quick 7-0 lead.
“They made a great play on the kick return,” junior tight end Austin Allen said postgame. “Only thing we could do is go down and respond. That’s the only mentality we can have.”
Nebraska got the ball at its own 26-yard line and dashed down the field, hitting two explosive plays to senior wide receiver Samori Toure that put the Huskers at Wisconsin’s 8-yard line in less than two minutes of play. Sophomore running back Markese Stepp then punched in the touchdown, tying the game at 7-7.
The Stepp touchdown was the first touchdown given up by the Badgers defense since Oct. 30, and up to that point, only the fourth touchdown given up in the six-game win streak. Still, Wisconsin’s offense had yet to take the field.
Without senior captain and linebacker JoJo Domann, the Huskers stopped Wisconsin outside the red zone and forced a turnover on downs. But after that first drive, defensive stops were hard to come by for the Blackshirts.
Allen broke through the Huskers for a 71-yard touchdown run on third-and-1, taking a 14-7 lead with its own explosive play. Explosive plays dominated Saturday’s game, each side taking its turn to move down the field through massive chunk plays.
That’s despite both defenses ranking in the top 15 in plays of 20 yards or more given up, and especially rare for a very sound Badger defense. One area where Nebraska targeted the Badger defense was through its tight ends as the group notched nine catches for 176 yards
“I think the way they play gives you some opportunity to give it to the tight end,” Frost said.
Austin Allen, who had just two catches against Ohio State, had his finest game of the season and his Husker career. Allen’s 34-yard catch immediately after Wisconsin’s long touchdown run from its own Allen put Nebraska at Wisconsin’s 47-yard line and the Huskers continued to drive until the red zone.
Two weeks ago, Nebraska opted to take a field goal at Ohio State’s nine-yard line instead of going for it. In a similar situation, Nebraska faced a fourth-and-1 in the second quarter and went for it but Martinez was subsequently hurried fast and never got his feet set as he underthrew a pass to Allen in the endzone.
Wisconsin went nowhere after its red zone stop, and the subsequent Badgers punt went for only 29 yards after a Wisconsin unsportsmanlike penalty. Nebraska started at the Badger 35, and moved with ease through a 16-yard completion to junior tight end Travis Vokolek that went to the Wisconsin 4-yard line.
Then, facing a third-and-goal, Nebraska called a timeout and trotted its offense back on after the timeout, looked confused as the play clock approached zero and appeared a play wasn’t ready.
But, an open Toure appeared on a slant route to the endzone, tying the game at 14-14 with 6:29 left in the first half. Wisconsin senior kicker Collin Larsh missed a 33-yard field goal the following drive but Nebraska couldn’t capitalize on the defensive stop.
The only step-back from the offense’s hunting of big plays came in the final three minutes of the first half, where Nebraska went three-and-out with a little over two minutes left and then with 50 seconds left had another chance to potentially take a lead.
Instead, freshman quarterback Logan Smothers came in for only one drive and also burned his redshirt in the process to end the first half. The Huskers got the ball to start the second half but multiple missed opportunities ultimately loomed large.
After a 16-yard run and catch by Austin Allen to start the second half, Martinez tossed his first interception of the game to Wisconsin senior safety Collin Wilder while trying to target junior wide receiver Oliver Martin. Wilder fought through Martin for the interception and returned it down to near red zone territory to set up the Badgers offense.
“The first one, I think our receiver just needed to get the ball,” Frost said.
Sophomore quarterback Graham Mertz tossed his only touchdown of the afternoon, hitting senior wide receiver Kendric Pryor, who boxed out sophomore cornerback Braxton Clark, for 17 yards to take a 21-14 lead.
Like the first half, Nebraska kept its own cool and slowly drove down the field on Wisconsin mostly through Martinez’s arm. Out of six passes on the drive, four went for at least 10 yards and just one was an incompletion. The last pass went once again to Austin Allen, who went 22 yards to the doorstep of the Badger endzone.
Martinez then punched in from the one, tying the game at 21-21 with 6:24 left in the third quarter, but Wisconsin promptly responded. Pryor had a 28-yard catch but the highlight of the drive came from Allen, who took a 22-yard carry to Nebraska’s 8-yard line after sidestepping a couple Husker defenders before bursting to the sidelines and then stepping out.
Three more carries came from Braelon Allen, the last from two yards after powering through the Huskers front-row defense to take a 28-21 lead in the third quarter. Only three full drives happened in the third quarter, and the fourth carried over into the final quarter with the ball in the hands of Martinez.
Three plays into the fourth quarter, Martinez tossed his second interception to Wilder on an egregiously timed ball that looked aimed directly for the Badger safety. Like many games this season, Nebraska could not tie the game up.
“The second one, I was kinda chewing him for it and maybe his injury had a little to do with how it got out of his hand,” Frost said.
Despite a Wilder interception, Nebraska’s defense shored up and got its first stop since the second quarter, stopping senior fullback John Chenal just short on a fourth-and-1.
Nebraska began its march, but faced a significant roadblock with a third-and-13 at near midfield. Martinez found the all-reliable Austin Allen for 11 yards, setting up a critical fourth-and-2 near halfway through the fourth quarter.
The play started out as a read option for Martinez, with Martinez keeping to his right. Wisconsin defenders swarmed Martinez, looking for the defense’s first sack but Martinez slinged a 38-yard pass to an open Austin Allen.
Freshman running back Marvin Scott III, taking his first carries since Fordham, had a 3-yard touchdown scamper to tie the game at 28-28. Scott represented a faceless running back room on Saturday, as three different running backs took at least five carries.
Stepp, Scott and sophomore wide receiver Brody Belt combined for 80 yards on 25 carries while Wisconsin’s Braelon Allen easily outpaced the trio. Tied 28-28, Wisconsin responded with its best weapon: Braelon Allen.
Facing a 1st-and-10 near midfield, the 17-year-old running back broke a 53-yard run by sprinting past the arms of Nelson and then stiff-arming freshman safety Myles Farmer on his way to a 35-28 lead.
3:50 left in the game, Nebraska had another chance and took it. The Huskers didn’t encounter a third down and got to Wisconsin’s 23 before handing it off to Belt. Belt went nowhere but Nebraska weirdly let the clock run despite a little over a minute left in the game.
30 seconds went by before Nebraska’s next play, a questionable defensive pass interference penalty on Allen that saw Martinez’s ball sail way out of bounds. An offensive holding on the subsequent play from freshman offensive lineman Bryce Benhart put it first-and-20.
Nebraska had two timeouts but opted to target the end zone instead, which went poorly and still faced a fourth-and-20 with less than 15 seconds left. Martinez, feeling pressure, tossed a pass to freshman wide receiver Zavier Betts where a Wisconsin defensive back collided with Betts and the ball hit turf.
Whether it was the right call, Frost was bitter about the ending.
“I didn’t get an explanation,” Frost said. “I was honestly probably too angry to ask for an explanation.”
Nebraska outgained Wisconsin 452-397 in yards, but suffered the same way it has other games. Turnovers and special teams error defined another close loss and the Huskers now sit at 3-8 with still a positive point differential in Big Ten play.
“There’s an attitude that’s switching around here of ‘we can get this done,’” Allen said. “It’s one or two more plays that we have to make...We just have to take it.”