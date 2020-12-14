In the days leading up to Nebraska’s game against Minnesota, optimism was high despite a 2-4 record on the season.
According to head coach Scott Frost postgame, the team had one of its best weeks of practice leading up to the contest. If the Huskers could beat a shorthanded Golden Gopher squad and win their week nine game, they would finish 4-4 and be a strong candidate for a bowl game.
That didn’t materialize, as Nebraska lost 24-17.
“That happens sometimes, you have a great week of practice and sometimes things just don’t come together on Saturday,” junior tight end Austin Allen said at Monday’s press conference. “I do agree that that was one of our best weeks of practice.”
On Saturday, Nebraska allowed Minnesota to jump out to a 10-0 lead. This was due to a lack of execution by Nebraska, according to Allen. Some of this can be caused by just one player missing an assignment, he said.
“I’m watching film on Sunday morning and I’m seeing the whole play executed perfectly and then there’s one guy that misses his block, one guy that runs the wrong way, gets the wrong signal,” Allen said. “That screws up the whole play, and it’s just frustrating because we’re so close.”
Nebraska will look to improve on its execution in its upcoming week nine game against Rutgers.
Frost and the Huskers found out Sunday afternoon that they’d be playing on a short week against the Scarlet Knights. The team gathered for a meeting that night, and has been doing their best to prepare for Friday’s matchup.
“I think all of us in the building are kind of used to taking things on the fly right now,” Frost said. “Everything’s just been up in the air all year.”
On Friday, the Huskers could possibly face off against former Husker quarterback Noah Vedral, who is now a senior and starting at Rutgers.
Vedral went out last game with an ankle injury and his status for Friday has not been confirmed. Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano said Monday that his availability will likely be a “game-time decision.”
However, whether he be in the game or on the sidelines, players are looking forward to the matchup.
“He's still one of my good friends,” Allen said. “We chat football all the time. He's been doing great things at Rutgers. He's been balling out, and that's good for him because he's an athlete. I think he really deserved in a lot of ways to be an athlete somewhere.”
Sophomore linebacker Garrett Nelson said that he and the rest of the team “love him to death,” but that during the game the defense will be trying to get him on the ground and want to “knock his helmet off.”
Given Vedral’s familiarity with Nebraska’s offense, Frost said that the team is also looking to make sure the former Husker isn’t able to help his new team in figuring out Nebraska’s playcalls.
“We've discussed that a lot. We're going to try to make sure that we defend against anything like that as much as we can,” Frost said. “You know I care a lot about Noah and he did a lot for us and put a lot of effort into working hard for us and I want what's best for him. But we'll try to protect ourselves on Friday.”
If the Huskers win Friday afternoon, they’ll finish the season 3-5. The team is looking to avoid finishing last in the division for the first time in Nebraska’s 10 seasons in the Big Ten.
The losses have piled up in Nebraska’s three years with Frost at the helm, and the team hasn’t shown as much progression in the win column as some have liked. Allen said that the Huskers are “so close” to turning the program into a winning one. Frost said the same, but acknowledged that it needs to show on the scoreboard.
“I talked about progress after the [Minnesota] game,” Frost said. “It’s obvious to us in the building, but that doesn’t matter because it’s got to turn into wins.”