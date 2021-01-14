Nebraska football special teams analyst Jonathan Rutledge has been let go after just one year with the program, multiple outlets reported on Thursday.
Rutledge was hired last February to manage the Huskers’ special teams unit after a 2019 season in which Nebraska used six different kickers throughout the season. The Huskers made just 12 of their 20 field goal attempts that season, and gave up two kick return touchdowns.
In 2020, with Rutledge’s help, Nebraska’s special teams saw improvement. Senior kicker Connor Culp was first team All-Big Ten after going 13-for-15 on field goals and 20-for-20 on extra points. However, the Huskers gave up a kickoff return touchdown in the final game of the season against Rutgers, and ranked 12th in the Big Ten in average punt yardage.
Nebraska will now be looking for its third special teams assistant since head coach Scott Frost was hired in 2018. Jovan Dewitt was the special teams coordinator in 2018 and 2019 before taking the same position at North Carolina. It’s unclear whether the Huskers will look for another special teams analyst or hire a full-time assistant coach.