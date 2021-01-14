Lincoln, NE (68508)

Today

Blizzard conditions this evening with heavy snow and gusty winds. Snow will end with partial clearing late. Low 23F. NNW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Blizzard conditions this evening with heavy snow and gusty winds. Snow will end with partial clearing late. Low 23F. NNW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.