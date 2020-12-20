Nebraska football announced that it will not participate in a bowl game this season in a press release this morning.
Although the Huskers are 3-5, a bowl invite was thought to be likely considering the amount of teams that had already opted out of playing in bowl games.
“Our players made great sacrifices this fall to allow us to play eight games and practice without disruption throughout the season,” head coach Scott Frost said in the release. “As their head coach I am proud of how they continued to fight and finished the season with a win on Friday. This year has been a long grind and it is time for our guys to have a break, and the opportunity to spend Christmas and the holiday season with their family and friends.”
Sunday morning’s announcement means that Nebraska will end its season with a final record of 3-5, bringing Frost’s winning percentage at Nebraska through three years to .375. However, the Huskers ended their season on a high note, beating Rutgers 28-21 on Friday.
After the Rutgers game, Frost and players expressed that the team would talk about whether they wanted to play in a bowl game if given the opportunity. The head coach also said that he was “worn out,” and players mentioned a desire to be with their families.
“It has been a true team effort to make this season possible,” Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos said in the release. “It has been a grueling 10 months for all involved, but because of the efforts of our football student-athletes, coaches and staff, we were one of only a few Big Ten teams that avoided a pause in team activities during the 2020 season.”