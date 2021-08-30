Following Nebraska football’s 30-22 loss to Illinois last Saturday, head coach Scott Frost’s game plan dominated postgame headlines.
The Huskers looked disjointed, particularly on the offensive side of the ball, against an Illinois team that Frost and his staff had all offseason to prepare for. Immediately after Saturday’s contest, Frost said he “guessed wrong” as to what defensive fronts Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters would bring.
Frost expanded on that point in Monday’s media availability, noting how rare it is that he and his staff have to essentially burn so much of the weekly game script.
“About half our game plan was out the window when [Illinois] lined up how they did,” Nebraska’s fourth-year head coach conceded on Monday.
Along with the coaching staff, junior quarterback Adrian Martinez shouldered plenty of criticism for his performance on Saturday. In a way, the game against Illinois was reflective of the Fresno, California native’s Nebraska career: good and bad moments aplenty.
Martinez completed 16-of-32 passes for 232 yards and one touchdown, making a host of big plays in the process. He connected on several deep balls, had a 75-yard touchdown scramble to immediately respond to Illinois taking a 30-9 lead and made a crucial fourth-down touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Oliver Martin with Nebraska down two scores late in the fourth quarter.
However, there were also plenty of head-scratching moments. Martinez missed open receivers on multiple occasions and coughed up a backbreaking fumble that Illinois returned for a touchdown to give the Fighting Illini a 16-9 lead late in the first half.
“There are some moments where I thought [on Saturday] I made good decisions and other moments where I needed to stand in there and make the throw and I didn’t,” Martinez said on Monday. “...I owe the guys better and owe the coaches better.”
For Martinez, not having a game plan for Illinois' defensive alignment isn’t an excuse for a poor decision or bad throw. He said that, as a team leader and the team’s quarterback, it’s “his job to know what to do against any front.”
Still, Illinois’ defense caused plenty of problems last Saturday for a Nebraska team and coaching staff that didn’t know what was coming. The area hit hardest was the Husker running game, which was largely ineffective on Saturday.
Aside from Martinez, who finished with 111 rushing yards, no Husker running back notched more than 33 yards on the ground. To Frost, and every Husker player that spoke on the matter on Monday, the run game’s inefficiency was a combination of Illinois’ confusing defensive scheme and Nebraska trailing by multiple scores for a majority of the second half.
“You know the saying on the hat, it’s hard to run the damn ball when you’re playing catchup,” freshman offensive lineman Turner Corcoran said on Monday.
In addition, Frost noted the play of Nebraska’s offensive line against Illinois’ defensive line as a pinpoint element that needs to be improved upon. Corcoran, who made his second career start on the offensive line against Illinois, said his unit is working on being more detail-oriented and having better blocking technique in both the running and passing game ahead of next Saturday’s game against Fordham. Frost echoed those sentiments.
“I don’t think we protected well enough, that’s one of the things we drilled in on [in practice] today’,” Frost said. “...We have to give our quarterback more time to throw the ball.”
With struggles galore both offensively and on special teams against Illinois, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander’s group thus had the best performance of the game almost by default. After all, Nebraska’s defense was only responsible for 21 of Illinois’ 30 points, and the Huskers did an excellent job pressuring Illinois in the first half.
Junior edge rusher Pheldarious Payne had two sacks, Nebraska’s uber-talented linebacking corps had a solid showing and the Husker secondary made plays. However, not even Chinander’s unit was free from culpability last Saturday.
Junior outside linebacker Caleb Tannor’s first-half roughing the passer penalty and subsequent unsportsmanlike conduct penalty erased a Nebraska interception, and set Illinois up for its first touchdown of the game. Frost on Monday said Tannor’s penalty was “the biggest play of the game.”
Following Illinois’ defensive touchdown which gave the hosts a 16-9 lead entering halftime, Nebraska’s defense had an opportunity for redemption. Illinois started the second half with the ball, and a quick stop would’ve no-doubt injected life back into a Nebraska side riding an emotional low. Of course, that didn’t happen, and instead Illinois went on a soul-sucking touchdown drive that burned over eight minutes of game time.
“We have to be better coming out of the second half, we have to get the ball back to our offense,” redshirt freshman defensive lineman Ty Robinson said on Monday. “... Nothing [Illinois] did on that scoring drive confused us.”
Now, the underlying reason for hope in any Nebraska fan, player or coach’s mind is the fact that there’s still so much of the season remaining. Senior wide receiver Samori Toure said Monday that the loss to Illinois “won’t define our fate.”
Frost, in a similar vein to his postgame comments last Saturday, encouraged fans to stick with them and that the Huskers still have the opportunity to win “a lot” of games this season.
“I hope nobody lost excitement after Saturday,” Frost said. “This team still has the chance to be really, really good.”
A lack of enthusiasm from the Nebraska faithful is increasingly apparent, though, especially with growing concern that the Huskers’ NCAA-record 375-game home sellout streak is in jeopardy. It’s certainly a storyline to monitor in a game week where the action off the field may be as interesting as the action on it.
Nebraska is expected to dominate Fordham, a school in the Football Championship Subdivision, on Saturday in the first full-capacity game at Memorial Stadium since 2019. The contest should provide an opportunity for different players in the Huskers’ rotation to get their feet under them, and for the team to regain confidence following a disappointing opening defeat.
“We want to make a statement and prove that last game won’t define the season,” Payne said on Monday.