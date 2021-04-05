Since the conclusion of the 2020 season, a significant amount of the questions surrounding Nebraska were centered around the offense which took yet another step back last season. To make matters worse, the Huskers lost starting running back Dedrick Mills and leading receiver Wan’Dale Robinson in the offseason.
Nonetheless, the sentiments of the coaches and key players indicate that the offense is trending in the right direction.
For starters, junior quarterback Adrian Martinez is on pace to become a three-year captain, and appears to be set for a drama-free path to the starting job, unlike last year. Teammates and coaches say he is throwing the ball better and has lost weight to gain more speed.
Verduzco hopes to avoid repeating the emotional turmoil which characterized Martinez’s experience last year. His benching was especially problematic for Verduzco, who has a close relationship with Martinez.
“He’s like your son,” Verduzco said at a press conference Monday. “And sometimes those things are difficult to tell them the truth about themselves. That’s not always easy, but it needs to be done.”
Behind the assumed starter in Martinez, the No. 2 spot is less clear. Redshirt freshman and former four-star Logan Smothers is one of the most popular names for that spot, although his development was stunted with most of the spring and summer practices canceled last year.
“The biggest to-do for Logan is just getting the opportunity of operating the system,” Verduzo said. “He didn't get any spring reps, and his reps during fall were obviously limited. So just getting an opportunity to take the snaps, make the right keys and reads and put the ball where it needs to be put.”
Along with Smothers, Verduzco said that he has been impressed with what he has seen from freshman Heinrich Haarberg and walk-on sophomore Matt Masker, both of whom are from Kearney.
“I feel good about Matt,” Verduzco said. “He's another young guy that not only gained some muscle mass, lean weight, but also was faster by two-tenths of a second on his 40 than he was when he got here, which is just telling.”
The offensive line will lose two starters and look to have two freshmen, eligibility-wise at least, on the roster. Redshirt freshman Bryce Benhart is entering his third year with the program after starting every game last season and will be joined by fellow former top recruit and All-American Bowl honoree Turner Corcoran, who saw limited action last season.
“[Offensive line coach Greg Austin’s] thing now is play with detail, explosiveness and anger,” Benhart said on Monday. “Last year I would say I didn’t really have a lot of that anger.”
There may not be many battles among the players taking the snaps or blocking, but at other skill positions, there is even more parity and fluidity than last season. With the departure of 2020 lead running back Dedrick Mills, running backs coach Ryan Held has a range of options. The Huskers have six scholarship running backs on the roster, all of whom have similar credentials as relatively heralded recruits with little experience. As a result,all are in contention for significant carries.
Held didn’t give much inclination as to which players are the favorites, but he did compliment freshman Gabe Ervin, who enrolled early and was in high school during this academic year, on his acclimatization. USC transfer Markese Stepp is an early candidate to be a large contributor to Nebraska’s ground game.
The pass catcher hierarchy is perhaps even more jumbled. At wide receiver, freshman Zavier Betts, junior Oliver Martin and senior Levi Falck are some of the most notable holdovers. Questions still surround junior Omar Manning and freshman Alante Brown, 2020’s top ranked junior college and prep school receivers, respectively, who both rarely saw the field last year. One other receiver who has stood out despite a lack of on-field experience is redshirt freshman Will Nixon.
“His dad’s an NFL coach so he knows a lot about the game,” Falck said. “He’s been teaching me things, and he’s been a really good leader as a young guy.”
Falck himself figures to factor into that competition for a starting spot. The South Dakota transfer started half of last year’s games, finishing with 13 catches for 122 yards and a touchdown, and has been a leader himself for the offense.
He said choosing to come back was a “pretty easy” decision, an opportunity to continue doing what he loves, playing football, versus getting “a business job.” He will spend his final season trying to become more of a deep threat, along with the rest of his position group.
“One thing we lacked last year [was explosive plays],” Falck said. “So we’ve been watching a ton of film on certain guys in the NFL who are really good at creating space. And now I think Adrian is trusting our wide receivers because he’s got to have trust in us that we’re going to make those plays, and this spring we’ve been making those deep plays.”
Senior wide receiver Samori Toure, a transfer from Montana where he was an FCS All-American, could also be a big part of creating those plays down the field. The most heralded newcomer of all is freshman tight end Thomas Fidone, the top recruit at his position nationally according to 247Sports. However, he will be competing with junior Austin Allen, last year’s starter and the Huskers’ top returner in yards and receptions.
There are still more questions than answers for this oft-maligned side of the ball, but the rest of the spring will help paint a clearer picture as to who will step up and provide consistency and reliable contributions.