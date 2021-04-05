Lincoln, NE (68508)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, especially during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 46F. S winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, especially during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 46F. S winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.