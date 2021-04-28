Nebraska football will see a slight return to normalcy with the Red-White Spring Game this Saturday.
Fans will also be able to enter Memorial Stadium for the second time this spring, although attendance is limited to 50% capacity. Junior tight end Austin Allen said that having fans in the stands will be an important aspect of the scrimmage.
“It’s gonna feel great, it’s been too long since we’ve had fans in there,” he said at Wednesday’s press conference. “... We need that experience back, especially for these young guys, they need to see what the fans are really about, and I think we’ve got some recruits coming too.”
However, not every player will be available on Saturday. The most notable name missing out on the scrimmage is freshman tight end Thomas Fidone, who was ranked as one of the top tight ends in the country coming out of high school.
Head coach Scott Frost said Fidone went down with a non-contact knee injury in practice and will get surgery tomorrow, with the best-case scenario being a midseason return in the fall.
“We feel terrible for him, but he’s in a good place and is going to work to get back,” Frost said at Wednesday’s press conference.
Along with Fidone, a couple of running backs will be unavailable on Saturday. Sophomore Markese Stepp had been announced to be out for the spring season, and running backs coach Ryan Held said that redshirt freshman Rahmir Johnson is out as well.
While multiple players at the position have been banged up throughout the spring, most of the group is ready for this weekend’s scrimmage. While the spring game is mostly for the fans, Held’s unit isn’t taking the opportunity lightly.
“Anytime we get out on this field, it’s an opportunity,” Held said at Wednesday’s press conference.
The running back spot is one of the biggest questions on the Husker roster currently, mostly because the position is mostly unproven. Nebraska’s returning running backs rushed for 118 combined yards on 38 carries last season, averaging a shade under 15 yards per game..
“Obviously, we have an unproven room, but we have talent in the room,” he said. “So we're working hard. We're really creating competition. I like the culture in the room, guys are helping each other out, they're coaching each other in the room when we're watching film, and it's good right now.”
The format of most collegiate spring games are typically unique, and Frost said Nebraska’s will be as well. He said the first half will be a “thud” format — meaning no tackling to the ground. This will allow for veteran players to see the field without the risk of injury.
However, Frost also said the second half will feature more of the younger players, and tackling to the ground will be permitted.
One of those positions where there will be young players to watch is the quarterback spot. As of now, there doesn’t seem to be a clear-cut No. 2 option behind junior Adrian Martinez, but Frost said that the rest of the quarterbacks have improved this spring.
“[Freshman quarterback] Logan Smothers, just every single day got better, and his control and command of the offense is improving and getting to a point where I feel great with him. [Heinrich] Haarberg is a really talented kid that can run and throw,” Frost said. “... Mario’s done a good job with that room, and those guys made a lot of progress.”
Frost and the rest of the coaching staff hopes that that progress will be put on full display on Saturday. While Frost said the stakes might be even lower than they would be for a normal practice, he’s still looking to see how the team performs in front of the fans.
“This is kind of a showcase, and the only thing we’re really looking to see is how they perform when the lights are on, a little bit,” he said. “... It’s important, but no more important than any other practice we’ve had.”