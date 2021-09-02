Good and bad headlines continue to dominate Nebraska football on and off the field ahead of its second game of the season against the Fordham Rams from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).
One particular part of the team that got a lot of scrutiny following last weekend’s loss to Illinois was the Huskers' rushing attack. Nebraska running backs finished with just 19 carries on 54 yards, a disappointing sight for a team set on establishing the ground game.
The offensive line shouldered some of the fault in Monday’s press conference with freshman offensive lineman Turner Corcoran mentioning how the offensive line unit, including him, needed to improve on run-blocking.
“I want to see consistency up front,” Frost said at Thursday’s press conference. “When you watch the tape from Saturday, there are a bunch of plays where four guys got it right and one guy didn’t and that hurt us.”
The unit that may have grabbed the most attention was the special teams against Illinois, missing two extra points and suffering a safety on a punt return gone wrong. This week, Frost said he saw a lot of progress made in that department.
“Overall, I thought the special teams was vastly improved,” Frost said. “...We need to punt it a little better and make good decisions on punt returns...Our coverage units and those pieces certainly look a lot better. ”
With the special teams getting more attention from fans, there should be a pretty good consensus on whether the special teams shows progress on Saturday. Still, the improvement may not be fully credited as Nebraska plays an opponent that represents a massive step down in quality from Illinois.
The game marks Nebraska’s first game against a non-Big Ten opponent since September of 2019, a 44-8 win over Northern Illinois. Nebraska’s 18-game streak of only playing Big Ten opponents comes to an end on Saturday, but there should still be plenty to take away from a non-conference game, especially one against an FCS opponent.
Frost said that he and his coaching staff plan on rotating much more of the younger players into the lineup on Saturday.
“We got a lot of young guys that are on the cusp of being ready to play and giving us more help,” Frost said. “We’re going to try to get a lot of guys in the game early and give guys an opportunity to make plays.”
Those opportunities to play in the game come from a week of practice where Frost emphasized a message of focusing on the details and getting the little things right. This week, Frost said a lot of those younger guys got that message through to them.
Although Nebraska is a huge favorite over Fordham, the game is not to be taken lightly by the Huskers. Frost praised the Rams as being a well-coached unit and is confident that Fordham will be ready to play in its first game of the season.
One of the underlying storylines for Fordham comes in whether or not the Rams will even arrive in Lincoln on time. Fordham is in the Manhattan borough of New York, and the borough and the rest of New York City is currently experiencing historic flooding. The flooding has already delayed Rutgers’ scheduled season opener against Temple, which was supposed to take place on Thursday night.
Frost said he had not yet spoken to Fordham head coach Joe Conlin about a possible delay of Saturday’s game due to the Rams not being able to travel.
The possibility of a delay is still unknown but that still has not stopped Frost from showing some optimism about fans coming back to Memorial Stadium in full for the first time since 2019. However, Nebraska’s formerly 375-game sellout streak was in jeopardy earlier in the week before a new initiative was launched to help maintain it.
That initiative, dubbed the ‘Red Carpet Experience,’ gives underserved youth across Nebraska a ticket to Saturday’s game. The experience kept the NCAA record-long sellout streak intact and now stands at 376 games.
“There’s a lot of fans around the state that get to see us play … There’s a lot that don’t get that opportunity. I think it’s a great idea, a great plan,” Frost said. “Hopefully, we give some people an experience that they don’t get often.”
All week, Nebraska players expressed their excitement to play in front of a full crowd, and a good portion of the Huskers’ roster is yet to experience Memorial Stadium at full capacity. The gameday experience will be back in full force on Saturday, much to the delight of Frost
“Our best selling point is the fans and the gameday experience. We can’t wait to see the fans again,” Frost said. “It’s been a long hard year and a half.”