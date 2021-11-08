After an announcement Monday by the Nebraska Athletics Department indicated head coach Scott Frost would stay with Nebraska Football for 2022, Frost announced a sweeping round of changes hours later.
Frost announced the termination of offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Matt Lubick, offensive line coach and run-game coordinator Greg Austin, running backs coach Ryan Held, and quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco.
Lubick was the latest hire of the four coaches, hired after Frost’s second season at Nebraska when he replaced Troy Walters. The other three coaches have been with Frost since he started his tenure at Nebraska and followed him from the University of Central Florida.
According to Frost, he holds these four coaches in high regard but the reasons for letting them go were due to how little the offense seemed to progress over the course of Frost’s four seasons at Nebraska.
“I appreciate the work and sacrifices these men have made for the University of Nebraska and this football program and wish all of them well,” Frost said in a press release. “They are all men of outstanding character and good coaches, but as we strive for better consistency and execution, we needed fresh ideas and voices on our offensive staff.”
Only tight ends coach Sean Beckton remains from the 2021 iteration of the Husker offensive assistant staff.
With still three weeks left in the season, the now four open spots on staff could potentially give Nebraska a head-start in rebuilding the offensive coaching staff. The 2021 college football season has seen this emerge as a trend, as schools like Texas Tech have hired a new head coach already and are building a staff with regular season games still left to play.
Either way, Frost gets another season, but will now have to face the task of rebuilding an almost entirely new offensive coaching staff.