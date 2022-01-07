The Nebraska football team found presumably its next starting quarterback Friday, signing former Texas quarterback Casey Thompson from the transfer portal.
After the departure of four-year starting quarterback Adrian Martinez in December, Nebraska was left needing the portal to bolster its ranks at the signal caller spot.
Thompson started 10 games for the Longhorns in 2021, finishing with a 4-6 record but showed promise as a passer. Thompson led the Big 12 with 24 touchdown passes in the 2021 season. By comparison, no Nebraska quarterback has thrown for 24 touchdowns in a season since Joe Ganz threw 25 in 2008. A standout performance came in the Longhorns’ loss to Kansas, where he threw for a school-record six touchdowns despite the team’s overtime defeat.
Against Oklahoma, a team the Huskers only scored 16 against, Thompson threw for 388 yards and five touchdowns in Texas’ 55-48 loss. Unlike Martinez, Thompson is not a major threat on the ground, only scoring four rushing touchdowns and averaging 2.9 yards per carry in 2021.
Thompson’s Texas career had its share of setbacks as well. During the Oklahoma game, Thompson suffered a thumb injury which plagued him the rest of the season, including a reaggravation of it in the Longhorns’ November game against West Virginia.
Upon the arrival of top quarterback recruit Quinn Ewers to Texas, Thompson entered the transfer portal, seeking a starting opportunity elsewhere. Thompson has two years of eligibility remaining, and will be a junior for the upcoming 2022 season.
Nebraska now has its new quarterback and new offensive coordinator in place, seeking an offensive transformation for the 2022 season. Thompson will compete for the starting job with sophomore quarterback Logan Smothers, who started for Nebraska in the season finale against Iowa.