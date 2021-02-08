Nebraska football has hired a new director of player development, offensive analyst and defensive analyst, the program announced on Monday.
All three hires have prior ties to Nebraska or head coach Scott Frost. Marcus Castro-Walker was hired as the director of player development, a position that was previously held by Ron Brown. Castro-Walker spent the last four years as the director of college personnel at Arizona
State but, before that, he worked as the director of player development on Frost’s staff at UCF.
“Marcus Castro-Walker has a natural ability to connect with young student-athletes, help them in their transition to college and maximize their full experience as a college football player,” Frost said in the press release. “He will be a great supplement to many of the off-field programs our staff already has in place for our players.”
Keanon Lowe will be the offensive analyst for Nebraska next season. The former wide receiver played at Oregon while Frost was the wide receivers coach and then offensive coordinator. Once Frost became offensive coordinator, current Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick was the wide receivers coach.
Since then, Lowe coached high school football in Oregon and most recently served as an analyst on UCLA’s coaching staff last season. He garnered national attention in 2019, when he wrestled a gun away from a student at Parkrose High School.
Bill Busch was hired as a defensive analyst. Busch was a graduate assistant for the Huskers from 1990 to 1993, and assistant coach with the team from 2004 to 2007. In his more recent stint, he coached safeties and was the special teams coordinator.
Busch also spent the last three years with LSU as the Tigers’ safeties coach.
“Bill Busch has a proven track record of coaching success at the highest level throughout his career, and he will be a great addition to our defensive staff,” Frost said in the release. “Bill has an investment in this program and understands what it takes to win at Nebraska.”