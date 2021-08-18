The NCAA is investigating the Nebraska football program and head coach Scott Frost for multiple violations over the past 12 months, according to a report from The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy.
The report alleges that Nebraska improperly used analysts and consultants during practices and games. Additionally, during the height of COVID-19 last summer when the NCAA prohibited organized athletic activities, Nebraska relocated its strength and conditioning workouts to “an undisclosed off-campus location to avoid detection by non-football school officials.”
Nebraska’s unauthorized, organized team workouts were held by the Huskers’ strength and conditioning staff. According to the report, it is unknown whether the NCAA is investigating the allegations relating to improperly holding workouts against the NCAA’s direction.
Two former Nebraska football staff members in particular, analyst Jonathan Rutledge and chief of staff Gerrod Lambrecht, are outlined in McMurphy’s report in relation to improper usage of analysts and consultants. Rutledge’s role in charge of the Huskers’ special teams is well-documented, but both he and Lambrecht were not one of Nebraska’s 10 full-time on-field analysts, according to the report.
According to NCAA regulations, analysts can have contact with assistant coaches and the head coach, but cannot have direct contact with players. However, according to the report, Nebraska has “significant video footage” of analysts and consultants in direct violation of this NCAA guideline while assistant coaches and Frost were on the field or sideline.
Rutledge was fired by the program on Jan. 14, and Lambrecht left the program on Aug. 6. Neither departure has been directly linked to the ongoing investigation, according to the report.
McMurphy reports that Frost has obtained legal counsel, and the NCAA has interviewed Nebraska’s head coach, multiple current and former staff members, administrators and players about the allegations. According to the report, a suspension for Frost for an unknown amount of games is a possibility.
The report breaks just days before Nebraska is slated to open its season. Nebraska travels to Illinois on Aug. 28 to open Frost’s fourth campaign at the helm, though it is now unclear whether or not the team will have Frost available for the critical Big Ten showdown.
Frost is not slated to speak with media members this week, but the first installment of his weekly radio show airs Thursday night from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on the Huskers Radio Network.
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts released a statement about the ongoing NCAA investigation. Hired in mid-July following the departure of former athletic director Bill Moos, this investigation is the first major obstacle that Alberts will navigate in his tenure.
“The University of Nebraska Athletic Department has been working collaboratively with the NCAA to review a matter concerning our football program,” Alberts said. “We appreciate the dialogue we have had with the NCAA and cannot comment further on specifics of this matter.”