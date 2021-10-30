With the sun still shining high above Memorial Stadium, Nebraska football had stopped Purdue on a fourth-and-one at its own 48-yard line. With 20 seconds left in the first half, the chance to expand its lead was prime for the taking.
On a first-and-10, junior quarterback Adrian Martinez stood tall and launched a pass to senior wide receiver Samori Toure 37 yards down the field. The ball went from the shadow to the sun, but Toure was running free with no Boilermaker near him.
The ball dropped from the sky and hit turf, squeaking right past Toure’s hands. There could have been a host of reasons for the incompletion but, at the end of the half, instead of a monumental 24-14 lead, Nebraska took a 17-14 lead into halftime.
“We kinda had a break to get the ball back. I thought we had them in a good call,” Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said postgame. “The play was there and if you hit that, it’s probably a different game.”
Nebraska dropped its best opportunity yet, but the overall situation still played directly into the team’s favor. In the first half, Nebraska averaged 7.5 yards per play while Purdue averaged 4.5 yards per play.
That was with the Boilermakers also taking over 18 minutes of first half possession, yet the Huskers were up 17-14 and got the ball to start the second half. The Huskers, after such a monumental Toure drop, had another chance to control the game.
“Coming out, we knew we needed to capitalize,” Martinez said postgame. “It wouldn’t have necessarily put the game away but it would have been huge to go out there and score. Get some points and get a stop and set the tone of the second half.”
On the first play of the second half, freshman running back Rahmir Johnson took a nine-yard run for a second-and-1. Then, Martinez was sacked to create a third-and-4, still a pretty manageable down.
Originally a pass, Martinez escaped the pocket and ran towards the Nebraska sideline. Instead of reaching out for the first down, Martinez stepped out and the Huskers punted for the first time.
“I don’t want any of my players to play conservatively,” Frost said. “The one play that disappointed me, and I let him hear about it, was when he scrambled out of the pocket on a third-and-6 and was out of bounds one yard short of the chains.”
An offensive struggle began after Martinez's failed third down conversion, first a Martinez shovel-pass interception at Purdue’s 45-yard line to junior linebacker Jalen Graham on Nebraska’s second drive derailed a promising drive.
That marked Graham’s second interception up to that point, his first a pick-six in the first half that kept the game within Purdue’s grasp. Still, Graham’s second interception wouldn’t amount to anything, as Purdue punted yet again.
Freshman running back Jaquez Yant took his first two carries of the second half on Nebraska’s next offensive possession, going for zero yards after notching four carries for 60 yards in the first half. After failing to convert yet another third-and-long, Nebraska punted away with 5:46 left in the third quarter.
The Boilermakers’ offense was inconsistent up to that point but starting at Nebraska’s 48-yard line made the drive a bit easier. Both teams combined for eight yards in the third quarter but utilizing great field position would be a deciding factor for whoever came on top.
As in the first half, the Boilermakers relied on churning out the clock and winning the time of possession battle through a balanced offensive attack. Purdue ran 21 times and passed 22 times in the first half, a style not usually known as the team passed on about 60% of its plays entering Saturday’s contest.
“We were ready for it. They had to establish the run to establish the pass,” senior linebacker JoJo Domann said postgame. “That’s probably their game plan every week...We just got to play fundamentally sound.”
The Boilermakers, starting at Nebraska’s 48-yard line, continued with its balanced strategy. On their eight-play, 48-yard touchdown drive, the drive consisted of four runs and four passes with only one such play netting zero or less yards.
On a 3rd-and-goal at Nebraska’s 3-yard line, a usual electric atmosphere seemed rather tamed for a game-changing third down stop. Senior quarterback Aidan O’Connell, after moving to his right, found a wide open junior wide receiver Milton Wright at the back of the endzone and took a 21-17 lead with 2:47 left in the third quarter.
Still, Nebraska had plenty of experience in close games and the 85,000-plus fans watching hoped history wouldn’t repeat itself. A quick Martinez pass to junior wide receiver Omar Manning brought the Huskers to exactly the 50-yard line but two plays later, Nebraska faced a third-and-6.
No receivers appeared open at first, and Martinez’s usual skill in the improvisational game was non-existent. After searching for a play, the quarterback attempted a toss towards Toure that was blanketed and went out of bounds.
“The second half, we just can’t get shut out that way,” Martinez said. “I attribute that to myself and I need to make better decisions to help us on the offensive side of the ball.”
Nebraska had 34 yards in the third quarter, a steep drop-off from its previous two third quarters against Minnesota and then-No. 9 Michigan. The fourth quarter kicked off with Nebraska down one possession like previous games before and needing a stop to stay alive. The fans, all too familiar with the season, began heading for the exits.
“I noticed that people were leaving but that had no effect on the game and honestly, I don’t really care,” Domann said. “It is what it is.”
Purdue kept to its plan, alternating between run and pass on its first eight plays of the drive and getting 53 yards on those plays, never seeing a third down. Eventually, the Husker defense sharpened up near the red zone and held Purdue to a third-and-8 at the 20-yard line.
As emphasized earlier in the week, Nebraska’s defense wanted to shut down the big play and specifically limit the explosiveness of Purdue junior wide receiver David Bell. Bell finished nine catches for 74 yards and a long of 21 yards, achieving this plan, but other receivers stepped up in Bell’s spot.
“I give Purdue a lot of credit. They stuck to their plan and won a game on the road in the Big Ten,” Frost said.
First, Wright snatched the game-leading touchdown. Then, senior wide receiver Jackson Anthrop converted that crucial third-and-8 with a 11-yard pass over the middle to keep Purdue’s drive alive. A similar situation arose two plays later, and Anthrop took a nine yard route to the right-corner end zone pylon where he stood all alone for another touchdown.
At the 9:59 mark of the fourth quarter, Nebraska was down 28-17 and was impotent to start the second half. That was despite being the more efficient first half offense by three yards per play, and limiting that Purdue big-play ability that had hurt Nebraska in years past.
The Huskers’ offense moved throughout the first half, not punting on a single drive, and scoring on three of those five first half drives. Martinez went 6-for-12 to start the game, but the first half’s inconsistency for Martinez would rear its ugly head in the fourth quarter.
Martinez’s almost-touchdown to Toure wound up being the last high of Martinez’s arm seen on Saturday. The Toure-Martinez connection, which was much more prominent earlier in the year, was all but gone against Purdue.
Targeted six times, Toure came down with just two catches for 47 yards in the game. Martinez searched for other receivers but to no avail as he went 8-for-19 in the second half overall.
According to Frost, there was never a thought of swapping quarterbacks out to pump in new blood for the offense.
Martinez tossed two fourth quarter interceptions, further putting Nebraska out of contention for a possible victory. The first interception, Martinez’s throw to junior tight end Austin Allen, hit Allen’s hands before Purdue junior safety Cam Allen picked off the pass.
After Purdue’s second missed field goal off Allen’s interception, Martinez’s second interception came when he targeted Toure again and the ball sailed to the left and was promptly picked off by senior safety Chris Jefferson.
“One play at a time, you can’t get too greedy,” Martinez said. “You can’t try and do too much. You have to continue to do your job... You can’t be overly aggressive and lose that opportunity.”
Glory still awaited Nebraska despite the four interceptions.
With 3:14 left in the game, the Huskers were down 28-17 and had by far its most successful second half drive. The drive was partly a product of Purdue playing prevent defense, but Martinez had five of his completions on that drive, a significant part of his completions on the night.
The Huskers failed the two-point conversion, but were now down 28-23, and an onside kick could erase all previous failures from the afternoon. At first, it appeared to work. Senior kicker Connor Culp, benched for sophomore kicker Chase Contreraz in field goal duties, lined up his 10-yard boot.
Junior defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt had his hands on the attempt first but could not haul in Culp’s bounding effort. Purdue recovered, won 28-23 and now are 3-1 against the Huskers since Frost’s arrival back in 2018. Purdue won despite a measly 4.1 yards per play, which would rank 127th out of 130 FBS offenses for a full season, while Nebraska was at 6.9 yards per play and above its season average of 6.66, which currently ranks 21st in FBS.
In a game decided by a few plays, Nebraska seems to fall on the wrong side, like its other losses. The Purdue loss marked Nebraska’s third loss this season where it had at least a 60% post-game win probability, the other two losses coming against Michigan and Michigan State.
“I remember training in the winter, training in the summer, you visualize, manifest, dream about how the season is going to go and it hasn’t gone that way. It rarely goes how life goes,” Domann said. “We just can’t be defined by the moments and even though we have this emotion attached to the win or loss, we play for Nebraska. I take pride in that and I demand respect about that…Wins and losses are beyond me.”