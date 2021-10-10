Tied at 29 with three minutes remaining, Nebraska football had its best chance yet of earning its first win against a ranked opponent since 2016.
The drive started well, with Nebraska moving the ball to set up a 3rd-and-one. Then, during junior quarterback Adrian Martinez’s quest for the first down, disaster struck.
During the scrum near the line to gain, Michigan senior defensive back Brad Hawkins stripped the ball away from Martinez, setting up what would be the game-winning Wolverine field goal.
“I’m not going to make excuses for myself. I can’t be careless with the football,” Martinez said postgame. “I thought the play was over, but I feel a lot of responsibility and I can’t make plays like that.”
The sold-out Memorial Stadium crowd was left in stunned silence, struck in shock as the Huskers dropped another one-score game against a ranked opponent, one that they had battled so hard to get back into.
To start, the first half was far from the action-packed shootout of the second half.
Nebraska got its best offensive drive of the first half right out of the gate, with a 43-yard reception by freshman running back Rahmir Johnson flipping the field on its first offensive snap.
The Huskers worked their way down to the Michigan three-yard line, but got stuffed for no gain on third down. Nebraska head coach Scott Frost gambled, sending the offense back on the field instead of taking the field goal, and came up empty as Michigan closed the edge around the scrambling Martinez.
“I didn’t think we were gonna win the game with field goals,” Frost explained postgame.
Michigan got its first break of the game early in the second quarter. Martinez’s pass to junior tight end Austin Allen was underthrown, and junior defensive back Daxton Hill batted it away, sending the ball straight up in the air.
After Hill’s momentum took him to the ground, the ball found its way right to him, with Hill grasping the interception to set Michigan up with a short field. Nebraska’s defense kept Michigan from the endzone, forcing a field goal that gave the Wolverines a 3-0 lead.
On its following offensive possession, Michigan took its second trip down to Nebraska territory. Junior quarterback Cade McNamara overthrew what would have been a walk-in touchdown to junior wide receiver Mike Sainristil, but still left enough on the ball for Sainristil to make an impressive, full-extension diving catch.
Michigan moved forward to the Nebraska one-yard line, but McNamara lost his footing on the third-and-goal handoff, losing two yards and setting up another field goal to make the game 6-0.
After the fourth Nebraska punt of the half, Michigan drove down the field, looking to take some momentum into halftime. The offense steadily dinked-and-dunked its way down the field, setting itself up with first and goal after a pass interference call on senior linebacker JoJo Domann. The call drew loud objections from the pro-Husker crowd who believed the pass, which landed squarely out of bounds, to be uncatchable.
Michigan pressed forward with senior running back Hassan Haskins rushing for a three yard touchdown to take a 13-0 lead into the break.
After the break, the offense instantly found exactly what it had been missing. Needing just six plays, Nebraska drove 75 yards to put its first points on the board. Martinez found a wide open Allen on a play-action pass, who went untouched into the endzone as red balloons and confetti filled the Nebraska night sky.
Nebraska stopped Michigan’s offense from scoring on its opening second half possession, but couldn’t sustain any momentum of its own, punting it away.
On the punt, an unusual ruling prevented Nebraska from gaining that momentum back. Sophomore wide receiver A.J. Henning muffed the punt, leading to a mad dash for the loose ball. At the bottom of the pile, the refs declared the seldom-used rule of “joint possession” to be in place. Due to both players ruled as having possession simultaneously, the rule states that the returning team keeps the ball.
Michigan used its good fortune on a grueling four-and-a-half minute drive to extend its lead to 19-7. Senior wide receiver Daylen Baldwin was instrumental in the drive, gaining 45 receiving yards to set up the second three-yard touchdown plunge from Haskins.
Just five plays into the subsequent drive, the Huskers found paydirt of their own on a 41-yard wheel route to Johnson.
“We do that like every practice, so I was ready for it,” Johnson said postgame. “It got lost in the light, but I found it. I knew Adrian was going to put it in the right spot.”
With the game teetering on the brink of a shootout, the Nebraska defense needed a game-changing play. On a third-and-ten, Nebraska senior safety Deontai Williams found it. Jumping the route on an off-throw by McNamara, Williams intercepted the ball, taking it down to the Michigan 13-yard line. The interception was McNamara’s first of the season.
“Once we got to him in the backfield, we knew he wasn’t locked in on his receivers,” junior cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt said postgame. “We tried to make a play, and Deontai made a great pick.”
Wasting no time to capitalize on the opportunity, senior wide receiver Levi Falck was found on a swing pass the next play, giving the Huskers their first lead of the game. Michigan, which had not trailed all season, now found itself down 22-19 in the second half.
The Wolverines’ first experience trailing would not last for long. In four-and-a-half minutes, Michigan stormed down the field, aided by a consistent ground game provided by Haskins and sophomore running back Blake Corum. After breaking off several short runs to get down the field, Corum hit a seam in the Husker defense for a 29-yard touchdown, reclaiming the lead, 26-22.
While the game showed signs of being a shootout earlier, it was fully into that territory now. Nebraska had its own four-minute drive to answer, with the air attack playing a big part in the trip down the field.
Nebraska junior wide receiver Oliver Martin, who played his freshman season at Michigan, caught a pass off a deflection for 30 yards to set the Huskers up downfield. The drive culminated in a Martinez rushing touchdown, giving Nebraska a 29-26 lead with seven minutes remaining.
On the next drive, Michigan found itself in Nebraska territory thanks to its longest run of the day. Haskins bolted for a 50-yard gain, hurdling a defender in the process.
“We clearly weren’t in the right fit,” freshman linebacker Nick Henrich said postgame. “Something happened, but you just have to move on to the next play.”
Nebraska dug in defensively, holding Michigan to a game-tying field goal to halt the touchdown frenzy of the second half.
That set the stage for the Martinez fumble in what would end up as the latest chapter in the Husker heartbreak saga. Nebraska did get one last chance with 1:24 remaining, moving to midfield but Martinez’s pass to heavily covered senior wide receiver Samori Toure fell short on fourth down, giving Nebraska its first home loss of the season.
Nebraska put itself in a position to win, yet once more found itself on the losing end of a game filled with moments it would like to have back. For the third time this season, Nebraska was competitive against a top opponent, but on Saturday night the third time was not the charm.
Nebraska next faces Minnesota on Oct. 16 at 11:00 a.m. on ESPN2.