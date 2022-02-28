Scott Frost’s most crucial year as Nebraska head coach has begun, with spring football opening its first practice of the new season.
It was an offseason of many changes for the Husker football team, with four new offensive coaches joining the staff and a plethora of changes from the transfer portal.
A big theme stressed at Monday’s media availability was leadership, and players embracing new roles in charge of their positions after player graduations and departures for the NFL. The defensive back room saw the departures of safeties Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke, and All-Big Ten cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt.
This presents a new leadership role for junior cornerback Quinton Newsome, a two-year starter at the position.
“Last year I was the young guy, I was the new guy playing with all these old guys, and now it’s like the complete opposite,” Newsome said on Monday. “I really just try to do for them what they did for me by helping all the younger guys, all the new faces.”
Leadership from experienced defensive backs like Newsome will be crucial in a secondary looking for three starter replacements. Despite players like Newsome and junior Braxton Clark having playing experience for the Huskers, every starting spot is up for grabs in the upcoming spring competition, according to Newsome.
The theme of competition with few set starters is prominent at almost every position in spring camp.
The running back room, under new leadership with running backs coach Bryan Applewhite, has an intriguing competition brewing, with four running backs having starting experience in 2021 returning for the fall season.
“There’s a different mindset this year,” sophomore running back Rahmir Johnson said on Monday. “Everybody’s ready to work, ready to kill everything and help this team win.”
Johnson was Nebraska’s primary starting running back for 2021 in Big Ten play, before injuries cut his season short. Sophomore running back Jaquez Yant earned high praise from teammates and coaches at Monday’s media availability. Known as the strongest runner of Nebraska’s running backs, Yant struggled to see the field early due to showing up too heavy to camp, and adjusting to the offense in his first year.
According to Johnson and Frost, Yant has gotten stronger, faster, and more focused for 2022.
“Jaquez has had a good offseason, and he looks the part right now,” Frost said on Monday. “We’ve had a lot of guys who need to grow up and become men and become reliable pieces to our team and I think Jaquez and several others are doing a good job to try and get there.”
Few starters were named, with Frost keeping quiet about the much-anticipated quarterback room after the departure of four-year starter Adrian Martinez. The new offense, helmed by former Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, also saw few details given. . Frost, however, noted Whipple’s role in the offense allows him to spend more time with the defense and special teams units than in the past.
Frost’s role in special teams is not changing much in scope, but he and new special teams coordinator Bill Busch will have more time to meet about scheme and personnel.
Special teams had a disastrous season in 2021, with the coordinator position being left unfilled. Busch was an analyst for the special teams, and is embracing his new role as coordinator and looking to leave Nebraska’s special teams woes in the past.
“This is a whole different team. We’ll do some teaching things off of clips, but there will never be one time out of my mouth ‘remember last year’, Busch said on Monday. “Last year is over, and I’m not dealing with that at all.”
Busch and Frost both want starters to get time on special teams, with hopes that the best player for the spot regardless of position will see the field. This was shown on the first day of spring practice with a variety of players seeing the field in kickoff coverage, including junior quarterback Matt Masker taking some reps.
One player who was mentioned as a starter for the offense in the fall is senior tight end Travis Vokolek, who tight ends coach Sean Beckton says will have one of the two tight end spots on lock for the season. Whipple’s offense uses two tight ends, and the competition for the other spot will be wide open because of a shoulder injury Vokolek gained.
“I’m still looking for the other guy right now, I told them I don’t care if you’re on scholarship or not, I’m looking for guys to come in and push Travis right now,” Beckton said on Monday. “Maybe start out with groups with [freshman] A.J. Rollins as the number one or [freshman] James Carnie at the number one. That creates competition and keeps everybody working hard.”
Beckton mentioned redshirt freshman tight end Thomas Fidone II as a potential fit for the role previously held by Big Ten Tight End of the Year Austin Allen, and called senior tight end Chancellor Brewington tailor-made for Whipple’s offense.
With the high praise for his players, Beckton also notes that the tight end room has strong receiving tight ends, but needs improvement in blocking. Drills on footwork and hand contact are being stressed early, prepping the tight ends for their new role in Whipple’s offense.
Other prominent players besides Vokolek will miss most of spring practice. Junior defensive lineman Casey Rogers, redshirt freshman running back Gabe Ervin Jr. and junior inside linebacker Luke Reimer likely missing all of spring.
While Reimer missing spring hurts the inside linebackers group, sophomore inside linebacker Nick Henrich has potential for his strongest spring yet.
“This is his first offseason where he’s had a full offseason, he hasn’t been recovering from surgery. Three seasons in high school he was injured, his first seasons at Nebraska he had some type of surgery, so he’s healthy,” Inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud said on Monday. “The fact that he can really, and we’ll knock on wood, go through this injury and stay stronger will be the biggest jump in his game.”
The first day of spring practice is in the books, beginning the journey to the season and the process of putting the new pieces together ahead of the pivotal 2022 season. By starting off the practice season with an emphasis on leadership and hard work, Frost and the Huskers hope to build a winning culture this offseason.