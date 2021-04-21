After losing two starting offensive linemen and another who played in half the team’s games, Nebraska football isn’t too worried about finding new contributors.
“We got nine guys that can play,” offensive line coach Greg Austin said at Wednesday’s press conference. “So there’s competition.”
Austin said that despite the attrition, the position group is in a better spot now than it was in his first year at Nebraska. He said that in 2018, the team’s depth didn’t go beyond the starters.
However, there are challenges that come with having such depth. According to Austin, coaches have to continue to “recruit” players while they’re already on the roster, so they don’t end up transferring due to a lack of playing time.
“That’s the tough thing about making sure that you can keep the guys in tact and that you’re developing the culture of the room while you’re doing that,” he said.
Despite the uptick in players entering the transfer portal over the past few years, Austin isn’t changing his coaching style. He said he prioritizes taking care of his players and being up front with them.
“If you don’t take care of your guys and you’re a guy who uses guys for just their talents then yeah, they’re going to leave your ass,” Austin said. “That’s how this deal works.”
Nebraska’s offensive line isn’t lacking in young talent. In the season finale against Rutgers, the Huskers started three freshmen on the line and racked up a season-high 620 yards.
Sophomore Cameron Jurgens, redshirt freshman Bryce Benhart and redshirt freshman Ethan Piper are the three returning starters on the line. All three, like Nebraska’s other returning players, retain their listed class standing from last season due to COVID-19.
Redshirt freshman Brant Banks is another young player that could make an impact, as he joined Benhart and Piper as freshmen starters in the 2020 season finale. Four-star 2020 recruit Turner Corcoran and four-star 2021 recruits Teddy Prochazka and Henry Lutovsky are other young players that are looking to put themselves in the mix for playing time.
Austin said that he has no qualms playing younger players, so long as they are ready to see the field.
“I played in my true freshman year here,” Austin said. “... If you’re ready to go then let’s go, let’s play.”
That doesn’t mean more experienced players won’t also make an impact. Junior offensive linemen Trent Hixson and Matt Sichterman will be entering their fifth college seasons in the fall, and both have seen the field sparingly at times throughout their careers. Now, they’re ready to make more of an impact.
“I played behind some really good guys last year with a lot of good experience last year,” Sichterman said at Wednesday’s press conference. “I think I was ready to play last year, I think we were deep at the guard position, and coming into this season I feel like the leader out there.”
Sichterman is looking to help lead an offense that struggled in 2020 and is looking to bounce back after losing some of its top talent in the offseason.
While coaches said that the offense has been performing well overall, it struggled in a scrimmage held on Wednesday against the team’s experienced defense, according to coaches.
“The offense and defense have been going back and forth all spring,” tight end coach Sean Beckton said. “Today I didn’t think our offense came out with the right attitude and mentality.”
Beckton noted that one exception was freshman tight end Thomas Fidone, who he said had his best practice of the spring thus far.
Despite the scrimmage being one-sided, the offense isn’t getting down on itself. Austin said that sometimes, bad days like today are necessary.
“Sometimes you have to have wake-up calls to let you know, ‘Hey, you aren’t as good as you think you are,’” Austin said. “I think today was one of those days.”