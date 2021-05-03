Nebraska announced a couple of changes to its 2021 football schedule Monday afternoon.
The Huskers’ home opener will now be against the Fordham Rams on Sept. 4, replacing a November home game Nebraska had with Southeastern Louisiana.
This marks the first ever meeting between Nebraska and Fordham. Fordham is a part of the Patriot League, a conference in the FCS, and played just three games in 2020.
Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos added that Nebraska had been looking for opportunities to add a home game on Sept. 4 ever since the trip to Dublin in week zero was canceled.
As of now, Nebraska has held discussions with Southeastern Louisiana about a possibility to schedule another game in a future season.
Nebraska now has a bye on the week of Nov. 13, taking place between a home game against Ohio State and a road trip to Wisconsin. Nebraska now, as a result of the change, has at least two home games in September, October and November, unlike the previous schedule.