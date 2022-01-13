Nebraska football has found its running backs coach.
Former TCU running backs coach Bryan Applewhite, fresh off helping the Horned Frogs to a top-30 rushing offense in the nation, will complete head coach Scott Frost’s offensive staff rejuvenation after the room was all but cleared out in early November.
“Bryan Applewhite has proven himself as an outstanding running backs coach during his two decades in college football,” Frost said in a press release on Thursday announcing the hire. “I know that our running back room will benefit from his knowledge and experience. Bryan is a great addition to our staff, and I am excited for him to join our other new offensive coaches.”
Applewhite’s coaching career began in 1999 when he coached for his alma mater, Northern Colorado. From there, he moved on to Wyoming and eventually coached at Montana State, Louisiana-Monroe and Colorado State.
Applewhite’s main challenge next year will be sorting out a competitive running back room with the likes of sophomore Jaquez Yant Jr., sophomore Rahmir Johnson, redshirt freshman Gabe Ervin Jr. and junior Markese Stepp all potential starting options.
Along with Applewhite, Frost’s new hires include offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Mickey Joseph, offensive line coach Donovan Raiola and special teams coordinator Bill Busch.
“It is an honor to join the coaching staff at Nebraska, one of the most storied and tradition-rich football programs in the country,” Applewhite said in Thursday’s press release. “I am appreciative of the opportunity Coach Frost has given to me and my family, and I look forward to working alongside him and the rest of the coaching staff.”