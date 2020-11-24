With bowl eligibility and salvaging the 2019 season on the line, Nebraska had to beat its pesky rival Iowa to be 6-6 and make a bowl game. As the clock hit double zeroes, Iowa won 27-24, marking the Hawkeyes’ fifth consecutive win against Nebraska.
Iowa beat Nebraska on a game-winning field goal again.
“Everyone wants to say it came down to a last-second field goal,” senior guard Matt Farniok said. “A game really never comes down to one play. It comes down to a bunch of little things that add up.”
In the 2020 edition, Iowa comes into the rivalry game on a three-game winning streak while Nebraska suffered a stunning 41-23 loss to Illinois. In the postgame press conference Saturday, one thing that head coach Scott Frost noticed was a lack of “juice” throughout practice the week leading up to the game.
According to sophomore defensive lineman Casey Rogers, the practices last week lacked the same energy that the practices during the week of Penn State and Northwestern games.
“You practice how you play,” sophomore defensive linemen Casey Rogers said. “A lot of guys really stepped up this week. Practice is looking the way it should be. You learn from the past, you don’t live in it, that’s what Coach T [Tony Tuioti] says a lot.”
This week, practices have gone back to the expected standard. One immediate change was the Sunday walkthroughs where defensive coordinator Erik Chinander noted a different edge to his defensive players.
“We had a little walkthrough and they were trying to fly around then,” Chinander said. “They want to correct their mistakes.”
Nebraska’s defensive struggles this season are most noticeable on third downs, where the Huskers have given up a first down on over 47 percent of all third downs. That’s tied for worst in the Big Ten with the Fighting Illini.
The third down defense coincided with a struggling Husker rush defense that has given offenses easier third down opportunities. A not-so-strong rush defense lets offenses open up their playbook on third downs as Chinander described.
“Up front, we got to do a better job of tackling up at the line of scrimmage and not giving extra yards,” Chinander said. “Those hidden yards are back breakers where you hit the running back at the line of scrimmage and he still gains three or four yards.”
Chinander also said that managing the ground game on early downs is one way to reverse Nebraska’s third down misfortunes. It’s no secret that the Big Ten loves to run early and often so easier third downs are a godsend for offenses.
“Iowa is a big left and right team. They like to stretch the ball out and get the ball to the edges,” Rogers said. “The offensive linemen, they’re quick...They’re really athletic and can move left and right real fast. To be able to go against that, we have to be just as fast and strong.”
Like Iowa, Nebraska is no stranger to running the ball. The Huskers have run on 56% of their plays. By comparison, Iowa hovers right at 50% of all plays being runs. Unlike Iowa, the majority of Nebraska’s rushing yards have come from its quarterbacks.
No matter who is the starting quarterback or how Frost and company use each quarterback, the opposing 11 is a strong Iowa defense that ranks third in the Big Ten in opponent yards per game and opponent points per game.
Iowa also allows only 102.6 rushing yards per game, fourth in the conference. Another challenge for the Huskers offense that likes to run the ball is the changing offensive line.
Against Illinois, starting junior center Cam Jurgens left the game with a foot injury and Farniok was put in at center. Farniok said he felt comfortable because it was his second time this season coming in as center.
The unknowns at center and quarterback create a number of questions for Nebraska’s offense. The two big unknown variables still do not deter the message that offensive line coach Greg Austin gave to his linemen.
“Big message is just small wins, being better than who you were yesterday, focusing on the little things...because those little things add up to big things,” Farniok said. “If you stack all the little things up together, they create quite a mountain to climb if you ignore them.”
Unlike week leading up to the game against Illinois, both Nebraska coaches and players said that the practices have had much more energy to them. For Farniok, there was no need for him to tell the young guys about getting those little things such as communication and hand placement right.
The little things can add up to a much more cohesive offensive line that Nebraska hopes to have by Friday, which could help the team beat Iowa for the first time since 2014.
“If you can’t get ready for this one, you probably won’t be needing to play college football or play at Iowa because this is a game everyone wants to win,” Chinander said. “This game is super super important not only to our program but to the state.”