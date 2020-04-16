Lincoln, NE (68508)

Today

Rain and snow in the morning, becoming all snow in the afternoon. High 38F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions overnight. Low 24F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected.