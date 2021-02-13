It wasn’t the final score of Friday night’s game that will leave a sour taste in the mouth of head coach Fred Hoiberg and the Nebraska men’s basketball team.
An Illinois victory was to be expected. The Fighting Illini entered Friday night’s contest at Pinnacle Bank Arena as the No. 6 team in the country. They’re also led by two of the best players in college basketball in junior guard Ayo Dosunmu and sophomore center Kofi Cockburn.
On paper, an Illinois triumph over Nebraska was made even more inevitable given that the Huskers were playing their third game in five days due to reschedulings forced by COVID-19. And, were that not enough for Nebraska, it was coming off of an uninspiring 61-48 loss to Wisconsin in which the Huskers wilted in the second half.
But as junior forward Lat Mayen drilled a clutch 3-pointer to put the Huskers up 64-58 with 2:55 remaining, an Illinois victory seemed far less likely than only a few hours before. Mayen’s triple, by the end, was symbolic. It was what seemed to be the signature blow in a game in which Nebraska had an answer for every Cockburn dunk and Dosunmu stepback.
“I couldn’t be more proud of my guys for going out there and fighting the way they did and going toe-to-toe with the No. 6 team in the country,” Hoiberg said postgame. “For those guys to go out there sore, beat up, on this losing streak and find a way to go out and compete the way we are… I give our guys all the credit in the world for that.”
Even after Dosunmu scored Illinois’ next six points to tie the game at 64 with 52 seconds to play, Nebraska had another response. Sophomore guard Dalano Banton drove hard to the basket and flipped in a layup, while drawing a foul on Illinois senior guard Da’Monte Williams. Banton couldn’t convert the free throw, but Nebraska still had a shot to slam the door shut with a defensive stand.
Dosunmu scored two more of his game-high 31 points on Illinois’ next possession, but the Huskers still had the upper hand. Nebraska had the ball with 16 seconds left with an opportunity to stun one of the best teams in college basketball.
What followed was perhaps even more shocking than a Nebraska made field goal. The Huskers failed to create a quality look, as junior guard Trey McGowens drained a majority of the remaining clock and failed to even get a shot off before time ran out. Nebraska looked completely disjointed with the game on the line, which drew ire from the Huskers’ head man.
“The lack of execution on that last play is extremely disappointing,” Hoiberg said. “To go out and have a couple of guys in the wrong spots, that’s the hard thing. That’s going to be the one that will keep me up tonight.”
Nebraska took Illinois (14-5, 10-3 Big Ten) to overtime, but Dosunmu scored seven of Illinois’ points in the extra session and willed the Fighting Illini to a 77-72 victory.
An emotional loss like the one Nebraska (4-12, 0-9 Big Ten) suffered will sting. However, the final result may not be the most important thing to take away from Friday night’s game. Nebraska’s effort was near-herculean in almost all facets of the game. It was an impressive overall performance, one that not many figured the Huskers had in them.
“Yeah, it stings. But, it’s a lesson that we have to learn from,” junior forward Derrick Walker said postgame. “We had highs and we had lows in this game, we just have to chop up the film and continue to get better heading into Sunday’s game.”
While Nebraska’s abysmal overtime performance, in which junior guard Teddy Allen went 0-of-4 and the team as a whole went 0-of-5 from the field, was certainly the final blow that sent it to a loss, there are plenty of positives to take away.
For starters, the Huskers’ big men were excellent. Walker, sophomore forward Yvan Ouedraogo and freshman center Eduardo Andre all gave quality minutes in attempting to slow Cockburn down. Cockburn did finish with 21 points and 13 rebounds on 7-of-8 shooting, but the Huskers picked off entry passes to him on multiple occasions and made him earn his points at the line.
Walker in particular had a solid outing, with eight points and four rebounds. Despite Cockburn’s big day, Hoiberg overall was pleased with how his frontcourt fared against one of the country’s best big men.
“I talked to our bigs about [the fact that] we had 15 fouls to give, I thought we had some good ones… Derrick fouled him at the end and [Cockburn] missed both free throws and then Yvan didn’t give him the easy layup,” Hoiberg said. “Our bigs battled the strongest guy in our league, and if they can do it against him we should be able to do it against anybody.”
Other positives include Nebraska’s three double-digit scorers. Mayen finished with 16 points while McGowens and Allen each finished with 15 points. While they all had different nights offensively, all three made critical shots down the stretch.
Additionally, the Huskers made a concerted effort to attack the glass on both ends of the floor, outrebounding Illinois 40-39. Nebraska also had 15 offensive rebounds to Illinois’ nine, a critical factor in keeping the Huskers afloat.
On the aforementioned Mayen triple to give Nebraska a 64-58 advantage, Walker secured an offensive rebound following a missed jumper by McGowens, who then found Mayen. Outrebounding a team like Illinois, one of the best rebounding outfits in the Big Ten, is further proof of the effort the Huskers put forth.
All losses ultimately count the same, but the Huskers were able to battle with an elite squad. Hoiberg noted that, while the loss will hurt going forward, the fast-paced nature of the Huskers’ schedule means they will have to digest the loss quickly.
“The two things in this profession, in this game that are very difficult to get behind you are big emotional wins and tough, devastating losses like the one we had tonight,” Hoiberg said. “It’s up to us to find a way to help our players put this behind them… Once we get to tomorrow it’s got to be behind us.”
Next up, Nebraska visits Penn State on Sunday.