Northwestern junior forward Pete Nance is at the top of the arc, matched up against Nebraska junior forward Lat Mayen, with only just about four seconds left to go in the game. The score is 78-77, with the Nebraska men’s basketball team leading.
Nance springs into the right low post, his opposite keeping good distance. Like the basketball of old, Nance goes up for the right-handed running hook, his staple. The ball bobbles, and drops just down off the rim.
Unfortunately for Nebraska, it was to Northwestern sophomore center Ryan Young. He leaps back up, and the ball is tipped in, giving Northwestern the lead with only two seconds left. Nebraska failed on the incoming after timeout play, and Northwestern walked away the victors.
Spirits were high heading into Evanston, Illinois, for head coach Fred Hoiberg’s crew. After all, just a few games before, it had won its second Big Ten game of the season against Minnesota, and followed that up with a demolition of one of the conference’s finest defenses, Rutgers.
Granted, Nebraska’s most recent game was an onslaught, where the Huskers lost by 38 points to Iowa. While nothing quite explains the scale of this loss, Iowa was by far and away the better team, and is one of the elite of the conference, carried on the strength of an explosive offense Nebraska experienced to the tune of 102 points.
Despite the hope of a victory, a bounceback from the Iowa defeat heading into the conference tournament, the game started out atrociously for Nebraska. The Huskers, 13 minutes into the game, were down 16 points. This came off the back of a 12-0 Northwestern run, one which threatened to derail the game before it really got started.
Nebraska’s defense came undone in the first half. Despite boasting one of the lower opponent 3-point field goal completion rates in NCAA basketball at 58th in the nation according to Kenpom, Northwestern shot at about its average from beyond the arc in the first half at 35.7% on 14 shots.
“When you give a team confidence early in the game like that, you’re fighting an uphill battle,” Hoiberg said postgame. “They shoot too high a percentage overall, you gotta find a way to dig deep and make it more difficult on them.”
Northwestern also shot 70.5% from inside the arc in the first half, a staggering number which led to the Huskers opening up the 3-point line defensively. The two parts of the Wildcats offense sustained each other to devastating effect.
The most damning indictment of Nebraska’s defensive performance against Northwestern came down to free throws. Not because the Wildcats managed to take a lot of them, but rather the opposite — they took zero in the first half and still scored 39 points.
“With these afternoon games, it’s imperative you get out to a quick start, a fast start, that you’re the team that plays with most energy,” Hoiberg said. “But I thought that Northwestern early outplayed us in a lot of those effort categories.”
All that being said, Nebraska did well enough to keep pace with Northwestern offensively, at least enough to make the game competitive going into the second half. In particular, the Huskers shot the ball relatively well from behind the arc, matching the Wildcats’ mark of 5-of-14.
Nebraska’s 3-point shot is mostly made important by volume as opposed to efficiency. As such, Nebraska shot the ball better relative to its average than Northwestern did in the first half.
The stage was set in the second half for either a Nebraska comeback or Northwestern establishing its dominance. It was Nebraska which struck first, off the backs of junior guard Trey McGowens and senior guard Kobe Webster.
McGowens has been an important fixture in Nebraska’s lineup for the whole season, mostly due to his defensive acumen, reliable inside game and play running abilities. Against Northwestern, and in the second half in particular, he showed all three. He ended the game with 15 points on respectable shooting splits, while also managing six rebounds and five assists.
But, crucially, 13 of those points came in the second half, where he shot 4-of-6 and 2-of-4 from the 3-point line. McGowens wasn’t the lance for Nebraska’s near-comeback, however, as that credit lays at the feet ofWebster.
Webster has been a relatively peripheral player for Nebraska this season. He currently carries an 18% usage rate for the Huskers, just about level with the likes of Mayen.
His best game came against Georgia Tech, where he went 6-of-7 from the 3-point line en route to 20 points. Webster has played an outsized role ever since the departure of junior guard Teddy Allen. Against Iowa, for example, he had 17 points on 5-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc.
Webster’s finest ability obviously comes in his shooting, most of which comes off of actions as opposed to the standstill catch-and-shoot mentality of Mayen or McGowens. He used this to devastating effect against Northwestern, managing 23 points in all, a career-high.
“I have the utmost confidence in myself, nobody’s standards going to exceed mine. I know what I’m capable of,” Webster said postgame. “I wouldn’t call it a surprise to me, but the biggest part was getting the win so I’m not worried about it.”
Of those 23 points, 20 came in the second half — a characteristic performance from the streaky guard. As a team, Nebraska shot 6-of-8 from the 3-point line, which contributed greatly in its comeback efforts.
Off the back of Webster and McGowens, Nebraska brought Northwestern’s lead within two points only four minutes into the second half after entering the intermission down 39-30. However, from that point, Northwestern pulled away again, pulling it to 11 only a minute later.
Nebraska, again relying on the fabulous performance of Webster, helped Nebraska take a stunning 75-71 lead with only two minutes to go in the second half. From that point on, the two teams brawled for supremacy, it only being the happenstance of a definite clock which ended a close contest that could’ve gone on for hours without either team pulling away for good.
“This is a team that’s never going to back down from a challenge, never going to give up. So we stuck with it, made the plays that we thought would win us the game,” Webster said. “Unfortunately, it came down to a couple possessions, and it got away from us.”