Prior to Nebraska women’s basketball’s game against Maryland, all signs pointed to a crushing loss for the Huskers to the conference behemoth and No. 7 team in the country.
However, despite the tough 83-73 loss, the Huskers gave the Terrapins a run for their money.
“I’m proud of the way we fought in this game,” head coach Amy Williams said postgame. “It was disappointing down the stretch, a couple of things didn’t go our way. But we wanted to stick together for 40 minutes and overcome anything Maryland would throw our way.”
Junior guard Sam Haiby once again led the charge for Nebraska. Haiby finished the day with 24 points, nine rebounds and six assists. She also became the 35th Husker ever to surpass 1000 career points.
“Sam was great,” Williams said. “Maryland was very physical with her, but she overcame that and sparked our team. She’s shown that she can play with the best in the country. But it wasn’t just her, everyone found ways to contribute.”
Following Haiby, sophomore Ashley Scoggin dropped 14 points, 12 of which came from beyond the arc. Sophomore Isabelle Bourne was behind Scoggin with 13 points. Senior center Kate Cain led the team in rebounding with 11.
Maryland attempted its fast pace run right from tipoff, but Nebraska slowed down the Terps’ speed and intensity. By the time the first media timeout rolled in, the score was tied at eight with four-and-a-half minutes left to go. Maryland then erupted with a 10-3 surge to close out the first quarter up 18-11.
After a 5-5 battle in the first two minutes of the second quarter, another drought followed. Two minutes later, a quick series ensued, this time a 6-4 performance by Nebraska to make the score 27-22, still in favor of Maryland. Following a media timeout, Maryland once again attempted to extend its lead as it outscored the Huskers 9-6 to go up 36-28. But Haiby made a near-half-court three to cut into the lead as the shot clock expired, which was a part of the Huskers’ 6-2 run to head into halftime down 38-34.
The third quarter started off slow, but eventually grew into back-and-forth chaos. A highlight included Haiby surpassing the 1,000-point mark after landing a corner 3-pointer. However, it was the fourth quarter where the game was truly determined.
Haiby wasted no time tying the game up at 57 in the fourth with a 3-pointer. She then followed this up with another 3-pointer to give the Huskers their first lead since early in the first quarter. In the first three-and-a-half minutes of the final period, Haiby scored 10 points and had Nebraska up a point with 6:46 to go.
However, Maryland, in an attempt to seal the game, tried to force the matchup out of reach, even taking back the lead multiple times. As the final five minutes of the game commenced, Maryland was up 72-68, but the chaos of the cliff edge of a season-defining upset couldn’t be more prevalent.
After an and-one which gave the Terrapins a 75-68 lead, Haiby landed two free-throws to cut the deficit down to five with three minutes left. Unfortunately for the Huskers, Maryland put what would end up being the nail in the coffin with two minutes left, going up 77-71.
The Huskers failed to score as they were forced to foul Maryland down the stretch. Nebraska’s last made field goal was Haiby’s jumper with 6:46 to go, and it scored just seven points off free throws after that. Maryland ended up with 10 more free throws overall, the difference maker in the Huskers’ 83-73 loss.
Now, Nebraska will await a possible bid for the Women’s National Invitational Tournament.
“I’m hopeful that this isn’t our last game,” Williams said. “This is a special team that loves each other and we love playing. So, if we have an opportunity to extend our season, we’ll take it.”