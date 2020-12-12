Waiting as patiently as possible on a cold, windy December day, event staff held tight to bundles of balloons as they whipped around, threatening to fly away before Nebraska scored its first points against Minnesota.
The balloons were finally released from their freezing hands after junior tight end Austin Allen caught an 8-yard touchdown from junior quarterback Adrian Martinez in the back of the end zone to complete their first drive of the second quarter, cutting Minnesota’s advantage to 10-7.
However, Nebraska was unable to come back from a mistake-driven first quarter followed by its inability to execute in its 24-17 loss against Minnesota on Saturday.
“I thought the guys were ready to play,” head coach Scott Frost said postgame. “We just didn't execute very well. I thought we played well enough defensively to win the game. We didn't execute very well on offense. Certainly didn't catch any breaks, but we got to play better than that.”
For the second home game in a row, the Huskers failed to complete a lateral pass on the first play and were charged with a backward pass — this resulted in a loss of nine yards and led to a three-and-out.
After Martinez went to the sideline following a first-down run, redshirt freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey came into the game only to overthrow Allen and threw an interception on the next play.
In response, Minnesota junior running back and Big Ten rushing leader Mohamed Ibrahim exploded down the middle of the field for a 26-yard touchdown run; 7-0 Golden Gophers.
The Golden Gophers’ defensive line stuffed senior running back Dedrick Mills multiple times on the next series and an incomplete pass to sophomore wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson brought out the punting unit. Freshman punter Tyler Crawford, who took over for unavailable starting punter sophomore William Przystup, shanked a punt that went eight yards and out-of-bounds at Nebraska’s 49-yard line.
Minnesota junior quarterback Tanner Morgan led his offense down to the 11-yard line. Junior linebacker Caleb Tannor and redshirt freshman linebacker Nick Henrich halted senior wide receiver Seth Green in his tracks on third-and-two, forcing a field goal. Senior kicker Anders Gelecinskyj sailed in a 31-yard field goal attempt to improve the Golden Gophers to 10-0 heading into the second quarter.
Hope for improvement from Nebraska’s offense spiked when Robinson snatched a handoff from Martinez and zoomed 47 yards downfield to the Minnesota 20-yard line, a career-long for the versatile wide receiver. This set up Allen’s first career touchdown reception, capping off a six-play, 75-yard, two-minute drive.
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck and his offense made a point of bleeding the clock out in the second quarter, taking over five minutes on the following drive. Junior wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell had 82 yards on five receptions in the game, including a 26-yard catch in the middle of the second quarter.
Nebraska’s defense slowed down Autman-Bell and Minnesota’s offense by only allowing two yards in the next three plays. Then, sophomore defensive lineman Casey Rogers put a stake in the Gophers drive by swatting down a pass at the line of scrimmage resulting in a turnover on downs.
Rogers’s rejection fired up the sideline, including Martinez and Nebraska’s offense, so much so that what followed next was a 13-play, 73-yard drive. A couple particular highlights of this were a 13-yard catch by senior tight end Jack Stoll and a 16-yard carry by Mills, who finished with 50 yards on 12 carries along with six receiving yards.
On second-and-goal with 2:57 left in the half, Martinez crashed into the end zone to hand Nebraska a 14-10 lead. Sophomore center Cam Jurgens and Allen sprung critical blocks to allow Martinez to enter the end zone untouched.
Minnesota responded instantly.
On Minnesota’s next offensive play, redshirt freshman running back Cam Wiley sprinted down the right sideline for a gain of 61 yards before senior defensive back Marquel Dismuke tackled him at the Nebraska 14-yard line. Wiley finished with 81 yards on seven carries.
The Huskers defense, which gave up 393 yards and 5.4 yards per play in the game, bullied the Gophers into a third-and-14 thanks to a pass breakup in the end zone by Dismuke and senior safety Deontai Williams. On the third down play, junior cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt delivered a huge hit to a falling Morgan to create what would have been a field goal attempt. But, the hit was looked at, and instead, Taylor-Britt was disqualified for targeting, giving Minnesota a first down and the football on the 4-yard line.
Redshirt sophomore tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford caught a touchdown pass from Morgan two plays later, restoring Minnesota’s advantage at 17-14 entering halftime.
“It definitely influenced the game,” senior linebacker JoJo Domann said postgame. “I mean we were trying to get off the field, get our offense the ball, and then they bust one on the first play. Then with losing a great player like Cam, and missing out on that interception, it's just this is a tale of the game, right? Just missed opportunities.”
Domann’s play of the game came on Minnesota’s opening drive of the third quarter. After being beat in pass coverage against freshman wide receiver Daniel Jackson, he broke up the deep pass to save what may have been a touchdown. Nebraska’s defense eventually forced a punt on fourth down to conclude the drive.
“I was playing the sticks, so I did get beat with speed,” Domann said. “I did see the ball thrown out of the corner of my eye, and those three seconds were just bliss. It was just, find a way to knock this ball out. Thank the good Lord that he didn't catch it.”
Nebraska’s next offensive possession consisted of a 24-yard rush by Martinez followed by a 22-yard catch by junior wide receiver Oliver Martin. Nebraska stalled in the red zone, and senior kicker Connor Culp and the kicking team were sent out for a 32-yard field goal attempt to potentially tie the game.
Culp launched the ball wide right, his second missed field goal of the season.
The Huskers defense stepped up on the following two drives. Rogers batted down another pass, forcing a punt and a three-and-out. On Minnesota’s next trip down the field, junior linebacker Pheldarius Payne swatted another pass on fourth-and-three, resulting in a turnover on downs.
Despite impressive stands from the defense, Nebraska’s offense kept tripping over itself. With 21 seconds left in the third quarter, Martinez was hit with his arm cocked by junior defensive lineman Boye Mafe, forcing a fumble that was recovered by junior linebacker Thomas Rush on the Huskers’ 39-yard line.
After Nebraska’s defense held Minnesota at the 1-yard line for three downs, Ibrahim rushed up the middle and punched in a touchdown, giving the Gophers a 24-14 lead with 11:26 remaining.
Mafe continued to terrorize the Huskers offense and blitzed through the offensive line on third down to sack Martinez for a six-yard loss on the play. Crawford then delivered a 61-yard punt placing the Gophers at their own eight-yard line.
After Nebraska’s offense was shut down again, Culp attempted a 37-yard field goal. The Gophers were called for offsides which, due to the fact that it came on fourth-and-four, gave Frost the option to take the points or have four more downs to try and score a much-needed touchdown. Martinez managed to plow into the end zone but the points were removed because of a holding call on redshirt freshman offensive lineman Ethan Piper.
The Huskers still ended up settling for a 30-yard field goal. This time, Culp successfully made it, putting his team only down 24-17 with 4:42 left in the game.
Minnesota got the ball back for one final drive, and the Golden Gophers handed the chance to end the game to Ibrahim. On the fifth play of the drive, he earned his fifth carry of the drive, which he broke for 31 yards. As the Golden Gophers continued to milk the clock, Ibrahim broke another run deep in Nebraska territory and had the opportunity to strut into the end zone, but slid in order to not return the ball back to Nebraska. Ibrahim ended the game with 108 yards on 20 carries.
“We're disappointed in the result today, but our time here at Nebraska hasn't been about winning and losing,” Domann said. “The adversity that we faced on this senior class and the guys that were able to make it through it to be here today. That's why I'm proud of and the brotherhood that we formed and the men we’ve become in the process. That's what it's about, and we were just sharing that moment, last time in Memorial. Special.”
After said disappointing senior day loss, a number of Nebraska’s seniors gathered in the end zone and treasured many of their last moments in Memorial Stadium, cherishing the last time they saw the balloons fly into the air.