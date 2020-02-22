With 48 seconds left in the game, four Husker seniors subbed out of a game at Pinnacle Bank Arena for the final time. Grace Mitchell, Hannah Whitish, Kristian Hudson and Nicea Eliely were all given a standing ovation as they left what was their home floor for the last four years.
Senior day is always filled with emotions and of course, there is also a game. It is a day four years in the making and some teams don’t win on that day. For Nebraska, its seniors didn’t have to worry about losing on Saturday.
“It’s really rewarding for this class,” head coach Amy Williams said. “Three of the four had been with us since we first got here and have stuck through a lot of highs and lows.”
Nebraska was reeling off two straight losses and seemed to be trending down. On Saturday, those struggles disappeared as Nebraska dominated Illinois 80-58.
The seniors started hot right away as senior guard Hannah Whitish hit two 3-pointers in the first four minutes of the game. Whitish’s quick start summed up Nebraska’s best first half of the season.
The Huskers dropped a season-high 56 first-half points and their offense came from a recent spot of weakness: the perimeter.
Heading into the game against Illinois, Nebraska made 12 3-pointers over its last three games while attempting 46. In the first half, Nebraska made 11 3-pointers on 16 attempts with senior guard Hannah Whitish starting it off.
Whitish was one of the Huskers hit hardest by the shooting dry spell, making three 3-pointers over the last three games despite being one of the stronger shooters.
Sophomore forward Leigha Brown led the Husker offense with 17 first half points and led all scorers with 22 points in the game. Nebraska was already up 16-4 when Brown came into the game, meaning she was not a part of the fast start.
Still, Brown hit two first-quarter 3-pointers as Nebraska went 6-for-9 from the perimeter in the quarter. The Husker first-quarter performance was just a sign of things to come for the second quarter and not just a fluke.
Nebraska led 28-13 after one quarter. The Huskers continued to thrive on offense, scoring the first 12 points of the second quarter. Sophomore forward Ashtyn Veerbeek led the 12-0 run with five points and the Huskers led 40-13.
“There’s a lot of emotion riding high with all the senior day stuff,” Veerbeek said. “Playing our best and having fun like that, it was awesome.”
The high octane offense was complemented by a very stingy defense. Nebraska forced five turnovers and junior center Kate Cain had only one first half block, meaning the Huskers shut down Illinois’ shooting.
The Fighting Illini’s top scorer, junior guard Petra Holešínská, had zero first half points. The rest of the Illini followed suit with scoring struggles but Illinois finally turned a corner in the final five minutes of the first half.
Illinois scored 14 points in that stretch but despite that resurgence, Illinois was down even more than it was at the five-minute mark. Nebraska led 56-27 going into halftime and was helped by Brown.
Brown had 11 of Nebraska’s 16 points in the final five minutes of the second quarter, making two 3-pointers and converting an and-one as well. Brown’s scoring performance also was a result of good ball movement.
“We moved the basketball, we took care of the ball in the first half,” Williams said. “Because of that, we were able to get good team shots.”
Nebraska had 17 assists on 21 made field goals in the first half, as six Huskers had multiple assists. That ball movement was a big reason for why Nebraska dominated the first half as it turned into open shots for every player.
As a team, Nebraska shot 63% from the field and had only four free throw attempts. The Husker offense was on fire and wanted to put the game out of reach as quickly as possible.
Nebraska cruised through the second half as its offense scored 24 points. In previous games, 24 second-half points would be a major issue, but not on senior day. Nebraska’s defense never let its guard down, giving up 31 second half points.
“We all feel pretty strongly about our defense. That’s something that we can rely on,” Brown said. “We just had to stay mentally tough.”
Nothing was going to stop Nebraska from sending its seniors off right. The Husker defense continued to force contested and bad shots as the Fighting Illini made 12 field goals. Despite nine turnovers in the fourth quarter, a Husker loss was out of reach.
Nebraska won its final home game 80-58 and more importantly, sent its seniors off on a good note.
Though anti-climatic, Nebraska has one more game at Indiana on Feb. 27 before the Big Ten Tournament.
“We definitely just wanted to dedicate everything we did today for them,” Brown said. “We want to continue to do that all season so we don’t want this to be the end of it.”